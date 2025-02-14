Catriona Carey trial: DPP granted six weeks to complete book of evidence

Catriona Carey was last week charged under the Companies Act with 46 offences from the period 2019 to 2022. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Prosecutors have been granted another six weeks to complete a book of evidence for businesswoman Catriona Carey’s trial for providing false information and financial returns.

The former Ireland international hockey player was excused from attending Dublin District Court on Friday for the case, which stems from a joint Garda-Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) investigation.

Ms Carey was last week charged under the Companies Act with 46 offences from the period 2019 to 2022.

The 46-year-old, with an address at Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, is accused of failing to provide information to the Companies Registration Office, of failing to file financial returns to the office, and of failing to keep records or notify it of a change of address.

The accused met gardaí by arrangement in Dublin on February 4th in connection with the matter.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided that Ms Carey would face trial on indictment in the Circuit Court. However, a book of evidence needs to be served on her in the District Court before a return-for-trial order is granted.

A State solicitor told Judge Stephanie Coggans on Friday that the DPP needed a six-week adjournment to complete the book of evidence. The judge adjourned the case until March 28th.

Ms Carey has yet to indicate a plea and has been granted legal aid.

Her bail was set at €500 and she must reside at her current address and notify of any change, remain contactable at all times, keep her phone charged, and give gardaí 21 days' notice if she intends to leave the jurisdiction.

Last week, she was sent forward for trial on money-laundering charges, along with two co-defendants who are accused of deception and acting unlawfully as solicitors while not qualified, from July 2019 to February 2022.