Bloody Sunday: ‘Soldier F’ pleads not guilty to two murders, five attempted murders

Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of two murders in Derry in January 1972. Photograph: Sam Boal

A former British soldier accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday has pleaded not guilty as he was formally returned for trial after an attempt to get the case thrown out was refused.

Ex-paratrooper Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters in Derry in January 1972. He is also charged with five attempted murders.

He pleaded not guilty to each of the seven counts as they were read to him during his arraignment at Belfast Crown Court on Friday morning.

The veteran sat in the witness box, with a thick floor-to-ceiling blue curtain shielding him from the main body of the court to protect his anonymity.

READ MORE

Relatives of Bloody Sunday victims watched proceedings from the public gallery.

The arraignment took place after a defence application to have the case dismissed ahead of trial was refused by Mr Justice Fowler.

In June, Soldier F’s barrister made the “no bill” application, arguing there was an “insufficiency of evidence” against him.

In response, the prosecution insisted Soldier F was part of a group of paratroopers that entered a courtyard in the Bogside area of Derry and opened fire on “unarmed civilians” running away from them, with each soldier allegedly firing with an intention to kill.

Delivering his ruling on the no bill application on Friday, Mr Justice Fowler said the defence had failed to convince the court that the evidence against Soldier F was “tenuous in character”.

Mr Justice Fowler did, however, grant a defence application for anonymity and screening provisions applied to Soldier F to be extended.

The veteran’s defence team had claimed he would be a “prized target” for dissident republicans if his identity was made public.

The judge said he saw no reason why the trial could not take place “early next year”.

A date for trial is set to be fixed at a further review hearing on January 24th. “We’ll try to get a trial as soon as possible,” said Mr Justice Fowler. - PA