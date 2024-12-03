Son and daughter of prominent publican returned for trial on assault causing harm charges

Garda Ronan Hayes told Judge Carol Anne Coolican that he had served Alison and Bill Chawke copies of the book of evidence. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A daughter and son of businessman and publican Charlie Chawke have been returned for trial on charges of assault causing harm to two men at the Dunraven Arms Hotel in Co Limerick.

Alison Chawke (40), of The Beeches, Holywell, Goatstown, Dublin 14, is accused of having gouged the eyes of one alleged victim and kicking the other alleged victim in the head a number of times before allegedly biting him on the side of his face on November 9th, 2023.

Ms Chawke is also alleged to have thrown a pint glass at the two alleged victims and a number of other patrons who tried to intervene in the alleged attack.

Bill Chawke (30), of Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, is charged with two counts of assault causing harm. It is alleged that he threw punches at both alleged injured parties, and gouged the eyes of one of the men and hit his head off a bar counter at the hotel in Adare.

Garda Ronan Hayes told Judge Carol Anne Coolican at Newcastle West District Court on Tuesday that he had served the two accused copies of the book of evidence.

Insp Barry Manton told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the two accused “being sent forward for trial” to Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

Inspector Manton said Alison Chawke and Bill Chawke had both “declined the opportunity, in writing, to go forward for trial on a signed plea”.

The court previously heard that the two accused made no reply when charged with the alleged offences.

Michael Finucane, solicitor for Alison and Bill Chawke, made an application for, and was granted, a Section 56 order which means any recordings of his clients’ interviews with gardaí following their arrests be disclosed to the defence.

The judge returned the two accused for trial before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on a date yet to be scheduled.