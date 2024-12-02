Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of man accused of acid attack on Irish international pool player

A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a man accused of throwing acid in the face of a former Irish international pool player, causing him serious harm.

The seven women and five men of the jury, which had retired to consider its verdict last Friday morning, said today it was “undecided” after hearing evidence in the case against John Cross, the accused man.

Judge Colin Daly, Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, excused the jury, and told them, “unfortunately you have not achieved the task that was set to you, you are excused”.

John O’Sullivan, prosecuting barrister, told the court that he would have to seek instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and asked that the matter be adjourned to a call-over of cases next year.

Judge Daly granted the application remanding Mr Cross on continuing bail to the new term call over.

Mr Cross, (35), with an address at St Lawrence’s Park, Garryowen, in Limerick, had pleaded not guilty to one count of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ian Pickford, during a house party at Mr Cross’s home.

Mr Pickford, (24), also of Garryowen, received life-changing and disfiguring facial and chest injuries in the alleged attack, on June 14th, 2020, the trial had heard.