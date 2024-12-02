Father of murderer Yousef Palani challenges decision to stop jobseeker’s and disability benefits

The father of murderer Yousef Palani is seeking a judicial review over a decision to stop his jobseeker’s and disability allowances.

Juma Palani is taking High Court action against the Criminal Assets Bureau , the Chief Appeals Officer, the Minister for Social Protection, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General.

Yousef Palani was jailed for life last year for the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt, and for stabbing Anthony Burke, all of which happened over a four-day period in Sligo. Palani was 23 at the time of the murders in April 2022 and selected his victims, who were gay men, using an online dating app.

The remains of Mr Moffitt (42) were discovered in his home on April 11th, 2022, and the body of Mr Snee (58) was found the next day in his home.

Juma Palani is seeking an order quashing a decision made last January “disallowing” his claims for jobseeker’s and disability allowance. He also wants the court to overturn a decision to seek repayment of monies paid out in respect of the allowances. He is also seeking a declaration that the State parties erred in determining, pursuant to the Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996, that there are “reasonable grounds” to infer that he engaged in criminal activity.

Mr Palani submits that no evidence supporting that assertion has been produced. He is also seeking a declaration that the respondents are in breach of, and have failed to vindicate, his “procedural rights under the Constitution and the European Court of Human Rights Act”.

Mr Palani submits that he applied for Jobseeker’s Allowance in August 2006 and for Disability Allowance in February 2021.

The applicant says in his statement of grounds that he attended a Garda interview in May of last year. He says a final disallowing decision was made last January and this was followed by a February decision seeking the repayment of all monies in respect of the claims. Mr Palani’s lawyers submit that the investigation into the applicant’s allowances had been carried out unlawfully and without a permitting certificate to do so.

In February, the applicant’s solicitor wrote to the relevant State parties requesting “any evidence for concluding that the applicant was engaged in criminal conduct and might engage in threats and intimidation of deciding officers” as defined in the Act.

“The applicant has maintained his position throughout his dealings with the respondents that he is not engaged in any criminal activity and does not constitute a threat to staff,” Mr Palani’s lawyers say.

He submits that, had there been any evidence implicating him as having engaged in criminal activity, he should have been given an opportunity to respond to it as required “by fair procedures, natural and constitutional justice”.

The case came before Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty on Monday. She adjourned the matter to reappear at the High Court next week.