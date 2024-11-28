Man charged over fatal hit-and-run outside Limerick primary school

James Forde, who died in a fatal hit and run in Limerick on Tuesday. Photograph: Rip.ie

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a pedestrian in a hit and run incident outside a primary school in Limerick City last week.

Danny Connors, (30), Clondrinagh Halting Site, Ennis Road, Limerick, wept as he appeared before Limerick District Court with a total of eight offences arising out of the fatal hit-and-run, which occurred at Ennis Road, Limerick, last Tuesday, November 26th.

Mr Connors is facing one count of dangerous driving causing the death of James Forde (50s), from Shannamore Park, Clareview, Limerick.

He is also facing three counts of dangerous driving; two counts of “hit and run” in which he allegedly failed to remain at the scene and failed to render assistance to Mr Forde, knowing he was dead or seriously injured.

Mr Connors is also charged with driving without insurance and driving without a driving licence, at the same location on the same date.

Garda Dermot Hallett, Roads Policing Unit, Henry Street Garda station, Limerick, gave evidence of arresting and putting Mr Connor’s under caution after charging him with the eight offences.

Garda Hallett told the court Mr Connors replied after caution: “I wish it was me instead of that poor man.”

The accused also told the garda: “My heart almost burst with the fright, I never thought something like this would happen and I feel like a murderer, to be honest.”

Garda Hallett objected to bail on the nature and strength of the evidence and the seriousness of the offences before the court.

During a contested bail hearing, Garda Hallett alleged that at around 1.34pm last Tuesday, Danny Connors drove a red Ford Focus at “very high speed” through a red light at a pedestrian crossing “directly outside a primary school, close to finishing time, as parents gathered to collect their children”.

Garda Hallett alleged Mr Connors had driven at speed from Roses Avenue, Ennis Road, “failing to give way to oncoming traffic which had the right of way and he forced these vehicles to stop”.

Garda Hallett alleged CCTV footage shows Mr Connors driving the Ford Focus “at speed through the pedestrian crossing and colliding with James Forde, who became airborne in the collision”.

The garda further alleged that Mr Connors “abandoned” the Ford Focus near his home address and “evaded gardaí for a number of hours afterwards”.

Mr Connors later met with gardaí by appointment at his home and made a number of admissions under caution, Garda Hallett said.

Mr Connor’s solicitor John Herbert said he had “no dispute about the facts that were read out” by Garda Hallett.

Judge John King said the charges were “very serious” and he refused bail saying the “threshold” for the Garda’s bail objections had been met.

The judge remanded Mr Connors in custody to appear before Limerick District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, on December 3rd.