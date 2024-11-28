Former Christian Brother (89) jailed for further 10 years in prison

Ex-school principal and former Christian Brother Paul Dunleavy: He is already serving a prison sentence having been convicted previously on two separate occasions of sexual offences against children in his care. Photograph: Alan Lewis/Photopress Belfast

A former teacher and school principal convicted of historical child sex abuse has been given a further 10 years in prison.

Former Christian Brother Paul Dunleavy (89), with an address in Glen Road, Belfast, was found guilty in September of 36 charges of historical sexual abuse against nine boys.

The charges included indecent assault and gross indecency with or towards a child.

The offences were committed between 1964 and 1991 while Dunleavy worked at four schools in Belfast, Newry and Armagh. The victims were aged between seven and 14 at the time.

Dunleavy briefly bowed his head in the dock of Belfast Crown Court as sentence was passed on Thursday afternoon.

He is already serving a prison sentence having been convicted previously on two separate occasions of sexual offences against children in his care.

Passing sentence, Crown Court judge Patrick Lynch KC said the prison term would commence at the end of his current sentence in May 2026. – PA