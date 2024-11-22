Nikita Hand says she feels ‘vindicated’ after ‘nightmare’ civil trial for assault against Conor McGregor

Nikita Hand speaking to media at the Four Courts in Dublin on Friday after she won her case against Conor McGregor. Photograph: Alan Betson

Nikita Hand, who a civil jury found was assaulted by mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, has said she hopes to show her daughter and other children that they can stand up for themselves “no matter who the person is”.

Speaking outside the High Court in Dublin after being awarded €248,603 damages against the UFC fighter, Ms Hand said her daughter has given her “so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing for justice”.

“To all the victims of sexual assault, I hope my story is a reminder that, no matter how afraid you might be, speak up. You have a voice and keep on fighting for justice,” she said.

She, her daughter, her family and friends have been hugely affected by the events, which she will “never forget for the rest of my life”.

“Now that justice has been served I can now try to move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter,” she said.

Ms Hand alleged in her civil action for damages that she was raped by Mr McGregor in a hotel on December 9th, 2018.

Asked after the verdict how it feels to be believed, the 35-year-old said: “I have no words. It is unbelievable. Thanks so much.” The trial has been a “nightmare”, she said, but she feels vindicated now.

Ms Hand said she is overwhelmed and touched by the general support she has received, saying the cards, letters and emails “have not gone unnoticed”.

“I want to thank my partner Gary who has been so supportive for the last four years and has held my hand throughout this trial,” she said.

She commended her solicitors, Coleman Legal, and barristers John Gordan, Ray Boland and Siún Leonowicz. She also praised her family, the judge, jury, gardaí, medics involved in her care and the staff at the Rape Crisis Centre.

Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin leaving the High Court in Dublin on Friday evening . Photograph: Collins Courts

Mr McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin left the court to a scrum of journalists and photographers. He did not answer any questions or speak before he and Ms Devlin got into a chauffeur-driven vehicle outside the court.

He later posted on X saying he will be appealing the decision.

“The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages,” he said.

“I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide,” he added.

In a statement after the case, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s chief executive said the “very positive verdict” will be met with relief by many survivors of sexual violence watching and listening closely to the narrative inside and outside the courtroom.

Rachel Morrogh said the organisation is “exceptionally proud to stand with the courageous and determined Nikita Hand in her pursuit of justice”.

She said the court has acknowledged the “wrongs done to this brave woman and the acts of violence against her”.

“In the face of great adversity, Nikita Hand held strong to her belief that the truth must be told and acknowledged in court,” Mr Morrogh said.

The case and public commentary around it has “thrown up questions about how some of Irish society views victims of sexual violence”, she said. It illustrates that there remains a “culture of blame and judgement” that has “no place in a modern society”.

She said calls to the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre increased by almost 20 per cent over the first 10 days of the trial, with these coming largely from people who experienced sexual violence themselves and who expressed distress about details of the case.