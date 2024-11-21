Judge continues charge to jury in woman’s civil action alleging rape by Conor McGregor

A High Court judge is continuing his detailed charge to a jury before they begin considering their verdict on a woman’s civil action for damages against Conor McGregor.

After the charge concludes, the eight men and four women will be sent out to begin their deliberations in the action by Nikita Hand against the mixed martial arts fighter in which she is seeking damages for assault arising from an alleged rape in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin on December 9th, 2018.

They will also decide Ms Hand’s civil claim against James Lawrence (35), of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, over an alleged assault of her through allegedly having sex with her without her consent at the same location.

Both men deny the 35-year-old hair colourist’s claims and have pleaded that they separately had consensual sex with Ms Hand on the date in question.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens began his charge to the jury late on Tuesday and continued it between 10am and 1.30pm on Wednesday when, because a juror had a medical appointment, he adjourned the case to Thursday.

He is outlining in detail the evidence given by the witnesses in the case, which opened on November 5th and entered its 11th day on Thursday. Ms Hand, accompanied by her partner; Mr McGregor, accompanied by his father Tony; and Mr Lawrence were all in court.

The jury has heard that Ms Hand and her colleague Danielle Kealey were driven to the hotel with Mr McGregor and Mr Lawrence in Mr McGregor’s car, arriving at 12.30pm. CCTV showed Mr McGregor leaving with Ms Kealey at about 6.15pm and Ms Hand leaving with Mr Lawrence at about 10.30pm.

Ms Hand and Ms Kealey gave evidence they had been partying all night from the evening of December 8th into the morning of December 9th and had consumed alcohol and cocaine. Mr McGregor and Mr Lawrence were separately partying in Dublin nightclubs and consumed alcohol. Mr McGregor said cocaine was also available. Mr Lawrence said he has never taken cocaine.

Ms Hand in evidence said she was raped by Mr McGregor and had no memory of having sex later with Mr Lawrence.

Mr McGregor denied rape and said in evidence that he and Ms Hand had “fully consensual”, “vigorous” and “athletic” sex without using condoms. He was “shocked” when later shown photos of bruising on Ms Hand and said he had not caused it.

In his evidence, Mr Lawrence said he had consensual sex twice with Ms Hand using condoms and had seen no marks on her other than a small bruise which he said she had pointed out to him.

When they begin their deliberations, the jury will be asked to answer yes or no to separate questions concerning whether Mr McGregor assaulted Ms Hand and whether Mr Lawrence assaulted Ms Hand.

The judge has told them it is for them to decide what evidence they accept and what they reject and whether some witnesses might have an axe to grind or could have been more forthcoming. What you are concerned with here is “not just truth and lies, but credibility and reliability”, he said.

There are “silent witnesses” such as CCTV which they should closely examine, he said.

Only if they find that either or both men assaulted Ms Hand will they proceed to assess damages under four categories: general damages for assault; special damages in the form of medical expenses; damages for past and future loss of earnings; and aggravated damages. The judge has told them the purpose of damages is compensatory and damages are a matter for them.

If they conclude Ms Hand was raped by Mr McGregor, she would be entitled to more than nominal damages, he said, as the more seriously a person has been assaulted, the more substantial the damages.

The compensation should be appropriate to the damage inflicted and caused, the jury should act proportionately and fairly in relation to all categories of damages, he said. If they get to the stage of awarding damages, they have to forget considerations such as that Mr McGregor is a wealthy man and Mr Lawrence is not, he added.