Son of Jason Hennessy snr told gardaí gunman Tristan Sherry ‘deserved it’ after trying to ‘slaughter everyone’

A garda patrols outside Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown where Tristan Sherry was killed on Christmas Eve, 2023. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Tristan Sherry, who was beaten to death after fatally shooting Jason Hennessy snr, “deserved it” because he came to a busy restaurant on Christmas Eve to “slaughter everyone”, one of Hennessy’s sons told gardaí.

Brandon Hennessy (21) is on trial at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court accused of violent disorder during the incident in which both his father and Sherry lost their lives. He denies the charge.

In Garda interviews more than one month after the attack, Mr Hennessy said Sherry was a “scumbag” who didn’t care about women or children when he came into the restaurant and started firing. “I think he deserved it because he came in to kill, not just one, but to slaughter everyone,” Mr Hennessy said.

In relation to his own alleged violent conduct, Mr Hennessy said he acted in self-defence, did not use unnecessary violence or excessive force and was provoked by Sherry.

Mr Hennessy also accused gardaí of not protecting his family and questioned why it took them so long to respond to the fatal shooting.

The court has heard that Hennessy snr and a group of about 30 people had gathered in Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown last December 24th for a party, when Sherry and a second gunman arrived with their faces covered and hoods up.

Jason Hennessy snr, who was fatally shot by Tristan Sherry. Photograph: IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Sherry scuffled with Hennessy snr and fatally wounded him before the gunman was himself disarmed and beaten to death.

Det Sgt Mark Murphy on Wednesday told prosecution counsel Fiona Murphy SC that Brandon Hennessy presented himself at Blanchardstown Garda Station on January 28th this year to be arrested and questioned.

During his first interview, gardaí told Mr Hennessy that they were there to protect him. “If you were here to protect us, why did it take 45 minutes to get there [Browne’s] when the garda station is two minutes down the road?” Mr Hennessy said.

The accused identified himself and his father arriving at the restaurant on CCTV footage and then pointed to himself and others laughing and joking after taking up their table inside.

He pointed to his dad holding a baby as people began diving for cover when a woman shouted, “They have guns,” as Sherry and the second gunman emerged from the bar area.

Mr Hennessy described his dad tackling Sherry as he, the accused, ran to the bathroom.

He came back and went to look for the second gunman, he said, before he is alleged to have struck Sherry while he lay on the ground where he was being beaten by other members of the Hennessy group.

Mr Hennessy said gardaí “don’t care about us, you don’t give a f**k about us” and questioned why the second gunman had not been arrested. Having consulted with a solicitor, Mr Hennessy told gardaí: “I acted in self-defence, I didn’t use unnecessary violence or excessive force and was provoked by Tristan Sherry to do so.”

The court also heard from interviews with 18-year-old Diarmuid O’Brien after his arrest on January 23rd this year. Mr O’Brien denies a charge of violent disorder arising from the incident at Browne’s.

Det Gda John Hayes told Ms Murphy that in his third interview, Mr O’Brien’s solicitor told his client to “say what you are supposed to be saying; what you were going to say?” Mr O’Brien then told gardaí: “I want to put it on the record that I found myself in an extraordinary situation. I did not use unnecessary violence or excessive force.”

The three men on trial accused of Sherry’s murder are Noah Musueni (18), Corduff Park, Blanchardstown; David Amah (18), Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin; and Michael Andrecut (22), Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown.

Jonas Kabangu (18), Corduff Park, Blanchardstown and 18-year-old Diarmuid O’Brien of Corduff Place, Blanchardstown are charged with violent disorder at the same location on that date.

Brandon Hennessy (21) of Sheephill Avenue, Dublin 15 is also charged with violent disorder.

All accused have pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo, Judge Elma Sheahan and Judge James Faughnan.