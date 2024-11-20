Man who set fire to Garda patrol car in Dublin riots is jailed for 6½ years

Declan Donaghey (28) said he was 'not a racist' and apologised 'to the Government and everyone involved' for his role in the riots.

A man who threw a burning box into a patrol car and attacked a migrant centre housing 50 people during the Dublin riots last November has been jailed for 6½ years.

Declan Donaghey (28) of Williams Place Upper, Dorset Street, Dublin, pleaded guilty to arson, violent disorder, and criminal damage on November 23rd, 2023.

Donaghey said he was “not a racist” but that he had a close relation in the school in Cavendish Row where there had been stabbings earlier that day. The court heard it was in fact his partner’s cousin’s child, who was uninjured, attended the school.

In a handwritten letter read to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Donaghey apologised “to the Government and everyone involved”.

READ MORE

On Wednesday, Judge O r la Crowe said the offending was of a very serious nature, where gardaí had originally attended to a very serious matter involving children earlier that day.

Declan Donaghey pleaded guilty to arson, violent disorder and criminal damage on November 23rd, 2023.

Judge Crowe noted €16,000 worth of damage to Dublin City Dorms which has the capacity to house 90 international protection applicants but had 50 occupants on the date in question. However, a further €63,000 was spent on security personnel following the attack.

The judge said he was the sole offender of burning the patrol car which cost the exchequer money, describing it as “shameless and senseless” vandalism.

Judge Crowe said she was taking into account his personal circumstances – that he had anxiety and depression and had alcohol addiction for which he is attending AA.

[ Dublin riots: Gardaí remove further nine people from public gallery of ‘persons of interest’Opens in new window ]

She said she was not taking his five previous convictions into account as they were of a minor nature.

She sentenced him to 7½ years with the final year suspended on the arson charge to incentivise rehabilitation. The judge imposed 4½ years on the violent disorder charge and three years for the criminal damage charge with all sentences to run concurrently.

A large crowd of supporters were in court, some of whom looked shocked as the sentence was imposed, with others crying. A few of the supporters saluted Donaghey as he was taken into custody by prison officers. As he was led away, he shouted “scumbags”. Following sentence, the group was escorted out of the Criminal Courts of Justice by members of the Garda Public Order Unit.

The Garda car set alight during the Dublin riots in November 2023.

On Monday, Det InspKen Hoare agreed with Joe Mulrean, prosecuting, that the riot was “one of the gravest examples of public disorder in the history of the State”. Riot police and ordinary members of the force were involved in the “level 3″ riot, the court heard.

He said an incident happened in Cavendish Row earlier in the day, where a number of people including children were attacked and a cordon was put in place. A large group broke through the cordon and a riot erupted in which 60 locations were damaged or looted. The court heard an abandoned double-decker bus and a Luas tram were also set alight.

[ Man who set fire to Garda car during Dublin riot apologises and says he is ‘not a racist’Opens in new window ]

CCTV of the incident was shown to the court in which Donaghey’s specific involvement was pointed out. In one of the clips, Donaghey could be seen opening a rear door of a patrol car before putting a burning box into it. He was then seen wiping the handle of the door of the Hyundai Kona before shutting it.

“That subsequently led to the vehicle being completely destroyed by fire,” Det Insp Hoare told the court.

Donaghey damaged a second Garda car by jumping on the bonnet and kicking the windows as well as the wing mirror. A wheelie bin was also thrown at one of the Garda cars.

The valuation of the patrol car, including depreciation, was €20,000. A further €8,000 damage was done to the other Garda vehicle.

Kegs were thrown at the shutters of the accommodation centre. The owner had seen the riots on the internet, put all the shutters down and turned off all the lights, but it was still attacked.

Det Insp Hoare also gave evidence of how a garda became isolated in the riots involving dozens of people. He sought refuge in a Garda van parked behind the two patrol cars on Parnell Street.

[ Dublin ‘urban hellscape’ is a problem that exists primarily in the Government’s own headOpens in new window ]

“He was clearly isolated and they had set their mind to getting to him in the van,” he said.

The Public Order Unit managed to get across to him and got the garda to safety.

Plain clothes gardaí were also targeted in the riots when the riot vests they were wearing identified them as members of the force. The court heard five victim impact statements were handed into the court.

The court heard 60 locations were damaged or looted on the night.

Donaghey has five previous convictions with two for public order offences, including threatening and abusive behaviour.

In a letter to the court, he apologised for his actions saying: “I, Declan Donaghey, apologise to the Government and everyone involved… I cannot express how sorry I am.”