Jury urged to decide woman’s claim over alleged rape by Conor McGregor on evidence, not whether they ‘love’ or ‘loathe’ him

The jury in the civil action for damages by a woman who alleged she was raped by Conor McGregor in a Dublin hotel have been urged to decide the case on the evidence, and not whether they may “love” or “loathe” Mr McGregor.

It is “absolutely vital” they give a verdict in accordance with the evidence, not their gut reaction or feelings or because they may not like Mr McGregor, Remy Farrell SC said in his closing speech on behalf of Mr McGregor.

Nikita Hand (35), a hair colourist, has alleged, in her action for damages, that she was sexually assaulted by Mr McGregor and by another man, James Lawrence, of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, in the Beacon hotel on December 9th 2018.

Both respondents have denied her claims and have pleaded they had consensual sex with her in the hotel.

On Tuesday, Mr Farrell said Mr McGregor is someone who is “hard to avoid”, “who elicits strong views, some love him, some do not love him”.

Mr McGregor is “not backwards in coming forwards” and some of the jury may have had negative views of him, some may actively dislike “or even loathe him”, he said.

“There is no point pretending otherwise,” he said.

The case is also not about “vindication”, he said. The jury had been told about the DPP’s decision not to prosecute and there was a suggestion the court was the only place she can get vindication, he said. The DPP’s view does not matter and nor does anyone else’s view, he said.

It may be a euphemism to say Mr McGregor has a forceful personality and there may be something in the evidence that enforces that, he said.

He had heard “an intake of breath” when Mr McGregor referred to Ms Hand and Ms Kealey as “two lovely ladies” and “somewhat bombastic” when they got into his car.

They may also wonder about his reference to himself as a “prideful” person who would not draw attention to his own defeat in a fight in October 2018, counsel said.

They may also have a view about his behaviour as a family man going into town and ending up in the hotel, counsel said. He was not asking them to like Mr McGregor or to invite him to Sunday lunch, but just to look at the evidence.

Ms Hand, he said, had told “persistent” lies and “absolute untruths” about several matters before, during and after the events in the Beacon hotel, he said.

Everyone tells lies at stages but, in this case, the “why” of the lie was more important, he said. The lies included telling her boyfriend she was going into town on December 9th 2018 when she was going to a hotel in Sandyford.

Perhaps the single most important lie was evident from a text sent by Ms Hand at 6.28pm, after the alleged rape, to her boyfriend saying “all great, I’m so drunk..”, he said.

CCTV showed it was “happy, happy, happy” on the part of Ms Hand all the way through in the hotel “until she knew she had to go home to face the music”. The CCTV showed Ms Hand “doing a little victory dance” in the car park after contacting her then boyfriend after Mr Mc Gregor had left and before she returned to the hotel room with Mr Lawrence.

The question for the jury is did Mr McGregor assault Ms Hand, in reality it’s about rape, rape is a form of assault, Mr Farrell said.

In any case like this, there is a winner and a loser and the jury has to ignore the consequences of their decision, he told them. It is not about who they might want to see win, or lose, those are questions they must put out of their mind.

The jury had been urged to consider the case as about rape and to disregard a lot of matters as “just noise” but the CCTV, text messages from Ms Hand to her boyfriend, and other evidence, including of Danielle Kealey, who was in the hotel with Ms Hand, was not “just noise”, he said.

The question of memory is very important, he said. Ms Hand has said she remembered some things but not others.

The jury should consider if they believe Ms Hand that she woke up after the alleged rape and she had no memory and that it came back later, he said.

The “remarkable feature” of Ms Hand’s memory loss is that it blocked the memory not just of allegedly traumatic events but also other non-traumatic events that suggested the alleged rape did not occur.

The theory of delayed shock had been advanced by Ms Hand’s counsel in opening the case when he said she was “full of drugs” and her apparent “state of elation” was delayed shock. The jury must think is that a real explanation and when they do think about it, they should look at what she remembered and what she did not.

She remembered being raped but then “unremembers” it temporarily when she woke up, he said. The jury must consider whether they could “make sense” of that. She remembered other matters, including being back up in the hotel room after the alleged rape, but there was a “black hole” in relation to whether she had sex with Mr Lawrence.

The jury have to decide is it probably true that Ms Hand does not remember or just says ‘I can’t remember’ to anything problematic, he said. Her account is “carefully curated”, he said.

If this case was about anyone but Mr McGregor, would the door of the jury room hit them on their backsides before they are on their way back out to dismiss the case, counsel concluded.

The closing speech on behalf of Mr McGregor has ended and is being followed by speeches on behalf of Mr Lawrence and then Ms Hand.

After the closing speeches, the jury will be charged on the law by Mr Justice Alexander Owens before he sends them out to consider their verdict.

The eight men and four women were told at the outset of the case they must decide the case on the civil standard of proof, the balance of probabilities.

Today, the jury were provided with an issue paper, setting out the questions they will be required to answer, including whether Mr McGregor assaulted Ms Hand. They will be asked to separately decide if Mr Lawrence assaulted Ms Hand.

The judge told them they would also get a list of exhibits and information, essentially the core evidence and amounts, relating to Ms Hand’s loss of earnings claim.

The jury has heard Ms Hand, then aged 29, and a work colleague, Danielle Kealey, were at their work Christmas party the previous evening, had been drinking alcohol and taken cocaine, and continued partying into the morning of December 9th when they were picked up in Mr McGregor’s car about 10.15am.

Mr McGregor and Mr Lawrence were separately partying in city centre night clubs. Mr McGregor said he bought drinks for his group and cocaine was also available. Mr Lawrence said he had some drink but has never taken cocaine. Mr Lawrence went home at one point before agreeing to travel in Mr McGregor’s car to the Beacon hotel, arriving about 12.30pm.

CCTV footage showed Mr McGregor and Ms Kealey leaving the hotel about 6.13pm and Ms Hand and Mr Lawrence leaving about 10.30pm.

Ms Hand said in evidence she was raped by Mr McGregor in the hotel and had no memory of having sex with Mr Lawrence after Mr McGregor and Ms Kealey left.

Ms Hand was referred to the Rotunda hospital’s sexual assault unit on December 10th and made a statement to gardai on January 9th 2019.

The jury has heard she made no allegation against Mr Lawrence until after he provided a statement claiming he had consensual sex with her twice in the hotel after Mr McGregor had left with Ms Kealey.

Mr McGregor is back in a packed court 24 of the Four Courts today, accompanied by his father Tony. Ms Hand, accompanied by her partner, is also in court.