Man who set fire to Garda car during Dublin riot apologises and says he is ‘not a racist’

A 28-year-old man who threw a burning box into a patrol car and attacked a migrant centre during the Dublin riots said he was angry because “a close relative” was in the school where stabbings had taken place earlier in the day.

Declan Donaghey (28), of Williams Place Upper, Dorset Street, Dublin, pleaded guilty to arson, violent disorder, criminal damage and rioting on November 23rd, 2023.

Donaghey said he was “not a racist” but that he had a close relation in the school in Cavendish Row where there had been stabbings earlier that day. The court heard it was in fact his partner’s cousin’s child who attended the school and was uninjured.

In a handwritten letter read to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Donaghey apologised “to the Government and everyone involved”.

READ MORE

The Garda car set alight during the Dublin riots in November 2023

Judge Orla Crowe remanded Donaghey in custody pending sentence on Wednesday.

Det Insp Ken Hoare agreed with Joe Mulrean, prosecuting, that the riot was “one of the gravest examples of public disorder in the history of the State”. Riot police and ordinary members of the force were involved, the court heard.

He said an incident happened in Cavendish Row earlier in the day where a number of people, including children, were attacked and a cordon was put in place. A large group broke through the cordon and a riot erupted in which 60 locations were damaged or looted. The court heard an abandoned bus and Luas were also set alight.

CCTV of the incident was shown to the court in which Donaghey’s specific involvement was pointed out. In one of the clips Donaghey could be seen opening a rear door of a patrol car before putting a burning box into it. He was then seen wiping the handle of the door of the Hyundai Kona before shutting it.

“That subsequently lead to the vehicle being completely destroyed by fire,” Det Insp Hoare told the court. The valuation of the patrol car, including depreciation, was €20,000.

Donaghey damaged a second Garda car by jumping on the bonnet and kicking the windows as well as the wing mirror. A wheelie bin was also thrown at one of the Garda cars.

Kegs were thrown at the shutters of the accommodation centre. The owner had seen the riots on the internet, put all the shutters down and turned off all the lights, but it was still attacked.

Eventually as gardaí were able to get control of Parnell Street, it was “tiered and kept sterile”.

Det Insp Hoare also gave evidence of how a garda became isolated in the riots involving dozens of people. He sought refuge in a Garda van parked behind the two patrol cars on Parnell Street. “He was clearly isolated and they had set their mind to getting to him in the van,” he said.

The Public Order Unit managed to get across to him and got the garda to safety. Two plain clothes gardaí were also targeted in the riots when the riot vests they were wearing identified them as members of the force. The court heard victim impact statements were handed into the court.

The court heard 60 locations were damaged or looted on the night.

Donaghey has five previous convictions with two for public order offences, including threatening and abusive behaviour.

When interviewed by gardaí he said: “It was me, I did it, I had a close relation in the school.” He also told gardaí he was “not a racist” but “my brother was robbed a week ago by foreign nationals and there was nothing being done about it”. He said he “felt bad for the child and the teacher”.

When asked by gardaí why he threw the saddle of a bike at the migrant centre, he said it was because, “that’s where a lot of them are staying”. He said he “got caught up in it” and wanted “to support the victims”.

When gardaí asked him, “do you think you made a difference?” he replied: “No, I only made myself look like a scumbag.” He said it was “just a spur of the moment thing”.

Michael Bowman SC, defending, told the court his client had previously worked as a groundsman but was now unemployed “due to mental health issues”. He lives at home with his parents and has a partner and stepdaughter. He is on a number of medications for anxiety and depression.

In a letter to the court he apologised for his actions, saying: “I, Declan Donaghey, apologise to the Government and everyone involved...I cannot express how sorry I am.”

The court heard he had difficulty with alcohol and cannabis since his early teens, and was awaiting a place in Coolmine residential centre. A letter from his AA sponsor said Donaghey deeply regretted what had happened and was willing to take part in a 12-step programme.