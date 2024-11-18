Man who assaulted American tourist and threatened to rape wife is jailed

Ms Justice Sarah Berkeley described it as a 'vicious assault' on a married couple who were visiting from the United States. File photograph: Dave Meehan

A man who carried out a “vicious assault” on two American tourists in their late 60s in the elevator of a Dublin hotel, threatening to rape the woman and kill her husband, has been jailed for two years.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Sean Dunne (26), pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm against a man and woman on April 7th 2023, at the Ashling Hotel, Parkgate Street, Dublin.

Dunne, of St Catherines Foyer, Marrowbone Lane, Dublin, has 10 previous convictions for offences including threatening and abusive behaviour, breach of a barring order, and criminal damage.

Ms Justice Sarah Berkeley described it as a “vicious assault” on a married couple who were visiting from the United States.

She sentenced Dunne to 2½ years with the final six months suspended and backdated it to April 2023 for time spent in custody.

Garda Stephen Lawlor told Michael Horrigan BL, prosecuting, that he was on mobile patrol on the night in question. He received a call about an alleged assault just after 9pm. When he arrived at the hotel, he saw one man, who was later identified as Dunne, being restrained on the corridor floor. He also noted blood on the carpet.

The court heard that Dunne was arrested and cautioned at the scene and placed into a garda van. Gardaí spoke with both injured parties, an American couple aged in their 60s. They said they had returned to the hotel after eating dinner locally. They went to the hotel bar and ordered a drink before getting into the elevator. Dunne also entered the elevator.

Gda Lawlor said Dunne told the woman that he was going to “rape her and kill him”, indicating her husband. He then struck the woman in the mouth and began to attack her husband. The woman pressed the panic button. When the door of the elevator opened, the woman screamed for help, and two others came to their assistance.

The court heard that Dunne was still attacking the man, and there was blood everywhere. As Dunne was being subdued by onlookers, he continued to say that he was “going to kill” the man. The man fell to his knees and was shaking. The couple received treatment at the scene from the emergency services but did not require hospital treatment.

The woman told gardaí that this was an unprovoked attack. The court heard that this was the couple’s last night in Ireland, and they returned to the United States the following day. Images of the injuries sustained by both injured parties were handed into the court.

Dunne was interviewed but denied that he assaulted either of the injured parties. He has been in custody since April 2023. Dunne took a trial date but pleaded in advance of his trial.

Gda Lawlor agreed with defending counsel that this was a “frenzied attack” and that Dunne had not known the couple.

The garda agreed with counsel that Dunne exhibited signs of someone going through a psychotic break and that he suffers from schizophrenia, which was diagnosed in 2020.

The court heard that Dunne had been homeless and turned to addictive substances. Since he went into custody, he has been doing very well, and his mental health has improved significantly.

Dunne is currently on medication. He is off all addictive substances and is tested regularly in prison.

On the last hearing date in June, Judge Berkeley had ordered the probation services to carry out a report and adjourned the case for sentencing.

Passing sentence, Judge Berkeley said the victims were in their late 60s and much older than the accused.

The judge noted Dunne had been diagnosed with schizophrenia but also chose to use illicit substances.

She placed the offending in the “middle upper range” but took account of his guilty plea.

“I have a real concern in relation to this man,” said the judge who noted he had a history of not taking his medication and of using illicit substances.

Dunne who has been in custody since April 2023 will have served most of his detention and is shortly due for release.

The judge also ordered he undergo 18 months post-release supervision and to follow all recommendations and advice in relation to treatment.

He is also to follow all recommendations of the probation services and keep them informed in relation to his contact details and whereabouts.