‘Solitary and sad’ German man (63) jailed for 12 years over house fire that killed mother

A “solitary and sad” man has been jailed for 12 years for killing his 88-year-old mother, who died in “horrific circumstances” in a house fire having “dedicated her life to caring” for her son.

Passing sentence on Guenter Lohse (63) on Friday, Ms Justice Melanie Greally noted there was no sign he made a credible effort to assist or save grandmother Ruth Lohse. Lohse pleaded guilty earlier this year to unlawfully killing his mother Ruth by arson at the house they shared in Coolvoy, Doochary, Co Donegal on April 12th, 2022.

The defendant, who has been described as a “vulnerable person”, had originally been charged with murder, but the State accepted a plea to manslaughter.

Ms Lohse was described as the “heart and soul” of her family who kept them together. The Central Criminal Court heard Guenter had moved to Ireland with his mother and had lived with her all his life.

However, in the days before the killing he was upset that the family had planned to send him back to Germany but keep his mother in Donegal. The defendant admitted starting the fire using long matches, claiming that his family drove him to this by comments they made to him. He claimed he was only trying to destroy the property and not harm his mother.

Lohse appeared before the court on Friday via video link, as a translator in the courtroom read out the judge’s sentence to him in German.

In his victim impact statement, the defendant’s brother Kurt Lohse spoke of the profound grief his family have endured since his mother’s death. He described the “haunting memory” of arriving at the scene, hearing the screams, “witnessing the horror”, and feeling “utterly helpless” amid the flashing lights. He said this trauma continues to cause nightmares for family members.

Ms Justice Greally said the killing of Ruth Lohse was “an impulsive act of protest”, motivated by the defendant’s anger and frustration at his perceived mistreatment by his family.

She said it was evident in the days prior to the incident that the defendant was acutely distressed and was suffering with underlying anxiety, while there was a high level of confusion associated with his actions.

She noted that although the defendant claims he didn’t intend for his mother to die, given her location in relation to the fire, she had no chance of escape. Ms Justice Greally also noted there was no sign of a credible effort to assist or save her.

She said she was setting a headline sentence of 18 years. She said she had taken account of mitigating circumstances, including the fact the defendant was 63, had no previous convictions and had offered expressions of remorse.

She also took into account that Lohse made an early guilty plea, although there was strong proof of guilt.

Ms Justice Greally recognised that the defendant could be considered a vulnerable person as a result of asphyxiation at birth due to complications with the umbilical cord. The aggravating factors included Lohse’s recklessness in setting fire to an occupied home, the terror experienced by the victim – who the judge said died under horrific circumstances – and the multiple breaches of trust.

Ms Justice Greally highlighted that the victim had dedicated her life to caring for the defendant, was elderly and vulnerable with limited mobility, and that the killing had occurred in her own home. She noted that Lohse had no social circle or family support and that his experience in prison would be an isolated and solitary one. She recommended that Lohse serve his sentence at Castlerea Prison, where he is currently treated as a vulnerable person.

Ms Justice Greally said she would impose a sentence of 13 years with the final 12 months suspended.