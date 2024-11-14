Man (30s) due in court over fatal assault at Ballyfin Demesne hotel

A man in his 30s has been charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man at the five star Ballyfin Demesne hotel in Co Laois on Tuesday night.
He will appear at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday at 10.30am.
The victim of the fatal attack, a man aged in his 60s, was found dead at the hotel shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.
More to follow ...
