Courts

Man (30s) due in court over fatal assault at Ballyfin Demesne hotel

Man aged in his 60s was found dead at the Co Laois hotel shortly after 8pm on Tuesday

Garda technical bureau van leaves Ballyfin House Hotel in Co Laois on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Garda technical bureau van leaves Ballyfin House Hotel in Co Laois on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Thu Nov 14 2024 - 10:07

A man in his 30s has been charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man at the five star Ballyfin Demesne hotel in Co Laois on Tuesday night.

He will appear at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday at 10.30am.

The victim of the fatal attack, a man aged in his 60s, was found dead at the hotel shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

More to follow ...