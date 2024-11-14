Former Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes avoids jail over cocaine seizure and car chase appeal

Former Republic of Ireland international footballer Anthony Stokes has avoided jail on appeal for a cocaine seizure and a high-speed car chase in Dublin.

The one-time Celtic and Sunderland striker, who was over the legal alcohol limit, drove at an estimated 160km/h and nearly collided with another motorist shortly after midnight on January 6th, 2023.

He walked free on a suspended sentence and a community service order on Thursday.

Gardaí recovered €3,700 worth of cocaine from the 2014-registered Volkswagen Golf, and Stokes originally received a 15-month sentence with a five-year road ban at Dublin District Court on October 8th.

But he was released within a couple of hours to appeal the severity of the sentence, which was heard on Thursday by Judge Jonathan Dunphy, who left the driving disqualification in place.

However, the District Court Appeals judge said there were “exceptional circumstances”, and he noted Stokes was now drug-free.

Judge Dunphy said: “This is someone who has a lot to offer once he sorts out his difficulties.”

He suspended the prison term entirely, imposed probation supervision and ordered Stokes to do 240 hours of community service. But he warned the 36-year-old that breaching the order would trigger a lengthy sentence.

Stokes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cocaine, which had been hidden in a sock, and having the drug for sale or supply.

Stokes also admitted driving while over the alcohol limit and four counts of dangerous driving during the pursuit from the Naas Road to the Phoenix Park. The ex-Premier League star also admitted not producing a driving licence and not having motor insurance.

He also owned up to possessing 86 illegal street tablets in Cabinteely, south Co Dublin, 10 days after the traffic pursuit, which he bought in a failed attempt to “detoxify himself” from cocaine.

At his sentence hearing in the District Court, he had still tested positive for drugs, but on Thursday, the appellant judge was shown an updated, clean urine analysis report.

Stokes had one prior conviction in this jurisdiction for assault causing harm in 2013, which resulted in a suspended sentence and compensation order and a conviction from Scotland for a minor road traffic offence.