Man (31) who raped teenager after offering him place to stay is jailed for four years

A man who raped a teenager after meeting him for the first time and convincing him to stay in his home overnight has been jailed for four years.

Shane McGovern (31) saw the then 18-year-old was having a dispute outside a bar when he approached him. He later offered him a place to stay.

The victim went back to McGovern’s home, where it was decided they would share a bed. He went to bed fully clothed, but woke a short time later to find McGovern raping him. He pretended to be asleep, but after a few moments, pretended to wake up.

He said he needed to go home and that McGovern gave him a jumper, as it was a cold night. The teenager immediately reported the rape to gardaí.

McGovern, of Mullaghmatt, Monaghan, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to a charge of anal rape at his home on May 20th, 2022.

In a victim impact statement read into the record by Eilis Brennan SC, prosecuting, the victim said of the rape: “I wanted to lock myself in a room and never come out.”

He said he suffers from anxiety down to his “traumatic experience” in both the Garda station and the hospital. He said he can no longer stay in friends’ houses, and has not slept properly since the incident. He also struggles to trust his friends.

Sentencing McGovern on Monday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the victim showed “considerable courage” in reporting the incident.

He said he hoped the young man would seek assistance and guidance over what had happened to him.

Justice McDermott set a headline sentence of seven years and six months for McGovern before he took into account the early guilty plea in the case, which he said allowed for “significant mitigation”.

He then sentenced McGovern to five years in prison, suspending the final 12 months of the term on condition that he engage with the Probation Service for two years and undertake any programmes it deems necessary.