Mayo man jailed for four years for rape of cousin when aged nine

Dylan Gallagher speaking to the media outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin after his cousin Noel Gallagher had been sentenced to jail. Photograph: Collins Courts

A Mayo man has been jailed for four years for the rape of his nine-year-old cousin in a shed on his family farm 18 years ago.

Noel Gallagher (33) of Dadreen, Louisburg, Mayo, had pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to anal rape of Dylan Gallagher (27) in Louisburg on a date between October 1st, 2006 and March 2007. Mr Gallagher waived his anonymity allowing his cousin to be named.

Noel Gallagher was 15 years old at that time. He was convicted by a jury following trial last April.

Maurice Coffey SC, defending told Mr Justice David Keane that his client does not accept the jury’s verdict and maintains his innocence.

The court heard that Dylan Gallagher eventually told his parents about the incident in December 2019.

As a child he would visit his grandparents regularly and then go on to visit his uncle’s – Noel Gallagher’s father’s – farm. The rape occurred in a shed during one of these visits.

Reading his victim impact statement into the record, Dylan Gallagher said “It was never going to be easy for a male victim to come forward, especially when there is family involved.

“This has had and will continue to have a profound impact on my life going forward. The courage it took to break the silence is immense, but I hope my actions can pave the way for others who face similar horrors.”

Mr Gallagher said he recalled a photograph being taken of him in the back garden kitted out in his Mayo gear in the run up to the All-Ireland Final in 2006. “I remember that boy as being happy and cheerful with no worries and loving life. That was before this happened and I changed forever.”

He said: “I was only a nine-year-old boy when I was raped by my 15-year-old cousin….. It was just a normal Sunday, I had attended mass with my family and headed over to my grandparents after our dinner.

“The nine-year-old I was didn’t know what was going on as I was forced to do what I was told by an older cousin I trusted.”

He spoke of how difficult it had been to tell his family, particularly his father, as it was his side of the family.

Mr Justice David Keane had adjourned the case having heard evidence last week to give him time to “carefully consider” the victim impact statement, the testimonials handed in on Noel Gallagher’s behalf and a probation report that had been prepared for the case.

On Tuesday, he jailed Noel Gallagher for four years and imposed a two year post release supervision order.

“It was impossible to listen to the victim impact statement given by Dylan Gallagher without intense admiration for his strength and resilience,” the judge commented before he also praised him for “the quiet dignity and perseverance he had demonstrated during the long legal process”.

Mr Justice Keane set a headline sentence of eight years which was reduced to five years having taken into account Noel Gallagher’s age at the time of the rape.

“He has shown no remorse, no apology and has made no amends,” the judge said.

Mr Justice Keane reduced the sentence to four years after he commented he saw “no logical basis to suspend any portion of the sentence”.