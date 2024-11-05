Gerry Hutch free to return to Ireland to contest general election, court rules

Gerry Hutch has signalled plans to run as an independent in Dublin Central, in the hope of unseating Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photograph: Collins/Dublin

Gerry Hutch’s hopes of standing in the general election have been given a boost after it emerged he is free to travel to Ireland following his release from custody in Spain.

Court officials said his bid to run for the Dáil had been a fundamental part of his successful appeal against his remand in prison in Lanzarote.

It had been thought a judge who provisionally released him on €100,000 bail on Monday had imposed strict conditions including a travel ban. But court officials said on Tuesday no conditions were attached to the release.

The Dublin criminal, who is known as The Monk, was one of nine suspects held in Lanzarote during dawn raids on October 23rd. He and an alleged British associate were sent to Lanzarote’s tough Tahiche prison before it emerged on Monday Hutch (61) had been provisionally released.

The Canary Islands’ High Court press office said on Tuesday in a statement: “With regards to the alleged leader of an international criminal gang who yesterday was provisionally released on bail of €100,000, Court of Instruction Number Two in Arrecife informs that apart from the aforementioned bail to ensure his presence at the trial, no other precautionary measures have been imposed.

“One of the main arguments taken into account by both the prosecutor in his favourable report on the conceding of bail and the investigating magistrate when taking the decision is that the person under investigation alleged in his appeal the withdrawal of his passport or other measures limiting his movements would prevent his free access to the elections.

“He alleged that would cause irreparable damage to his right to passive suffrage [the right to be elected as a parliamentarian], which remains intact.

“Only a conviction can prevent him from standing for election. The other person remanded in prison on October 25th remains in prison. A secrecy order over the case is still in place.”

Court officials have confirmed Hutch is being investigated on suspicion of money laundering.

Hutch has signalled plans to run as an independent in Dublin Central, in the hope of unseating Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The other TDs in the four-seat constituency, comprising the north inner city where Hutch grew up, are Gary Gannon (Social Democrats), Neasa Hourigan (Greens) and Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael).

Mr Hutch (61), who was acquitted last year of organising the Regency Hotel gun attack, has harboured a deep animosity towards Sinn Féin since the Regency trial, when former party member and Dublin city councillor Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence that he masterminded the 2016 attack with the goal of killing rival criminal Daniel Kinahan.