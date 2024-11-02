Woman in court in relation to discovery of ‘meth lab’ in Killarney house

The Kerry divisional drugs unit and local Garda units conducted an operation in the Killarney area on Thursday

A mother of one in her 40s who allegedly had all the items required for a ‘meth lab’ in her Killarney home when gardaí searched it on Thursday has been denied bail at Cork District Court. Anna Entrambasaguas had been charged with possession for sale and supply of crystal meth and with possession of forged or stolen driving licences.

Ms Entrambasaguas of Apt 2, Knocknasartnett, Killarney, Co Kerry, was charged with seven offences. Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda Ger O’Sullivan.

Garda O’Sullivan said he charged the defendant shortly before 8.30pm on Friday at Killarney Garda station. Ms Entrambasaguas made no reply when the charges were put to her under caution.

Garda O’Sullivan objected to bail arising out of the nature and seriousness of the alleged offences. He said around €500 of crystal meth was seized from the property. Forensic Science Ireland has already confirmed the substance is crystal meth.

Garda O’Sullivan told Judge Joanne Carroll there was “substantial evidence” that crystal meth was being produced at the property. “We did discover the ingredients for a meth lab boxed together. Like it has been used or for future use. Boxed together like a kit.”

He said two forged Czech driving licences were found at the property. The picture of the defendant was on both but they bore different names. Two other stolen driving licences were also recovered from the property.

He expressed the belief that the 43-year-old would commit further offences if released on bail. He said the defendant was a “heavy meth user addicted to controlled drugs”. He said Ms Entrambasaguas was “heavily involved in the production of meth”.

He stated that the defendant was capable of producing high quality identification and alleged that she “uses different aliases to hide her identity”.

“She has no regard to the production and use of identification documents.”

He expressed concern that Ms Entrambasaguas would flee the jurisdiction in the event of her being granted bail given her “transient” lifestyle. “She is in Ireland 20 years but has no ties. She has the capability to hide her true identity.”

Garda O’Sullivan added that more serious charges were expected in the case.

Defence solicitor Brendan Aherne acknowledged the matter was serious. He said his client would face considerable difficulty in prison. “She would be in custody for a long time awaiting trial.” He said his client was willing to abide by the most stringent of bail conditions set down by the court. He added that it could take “months and months” for the drugs to be analysed.

Garda O’Sulliven confirmed to Mr Aherne that “more items (taken from the apartment) needed to be analysed”.

Ms Entrambasaguas is charged that on October 31st she had in her possession at her home crystal meth for sale or supply. She was also charged with possession of stolen property to wit the driving licence of another woman knowing that the property was stolen or reckless as to whether it was. She was also charged at the same property with having in her possession the driving licence of a second woman knowing that the property was stolen or being reckless as to whether it was stolen.

The fourth charge was that the defendant had a machine which had been specially designed “for the making of an instrument with the intention that it would be used in the making of a false instrument and that the instrument would be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine”.

The fifth charge was that Ms Entrambasaguas had in her custody a forged Czech Republic driving licence in the name of a third woman which she knew to be a false instrument. The sixth charge states that she had in her possession a forged Czech Republic driving licence in the name of a fourth woman. The seventh charge involves Ms Entrambasaguas allegedly having crystal meth in her possession.

Judge Carroll refused bail. She remanded Ms Entrambasaguas in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on November 6th.

Free legal aid was granted as the defendant is in receipt of disability allowance.

