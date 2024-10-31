Man and woman charged with murder of Gerard Kennelly in Listowel, Co Kerry

A man and a woman have appeared before Listowel District Court charged with murder.

Abigail Lynch (22), of Woodview Park, Tarbert, Co Kerry, is charged with the murder of Gerard Kennelly on May 27th last at Knockanure, Listowel.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Det Sgt Tommy Griffin of Listowel Garda station.

He arrested Ms Lynch at Woodview on Wednesday 30th and brought her to the station, where she was charged. Ms Lynch made no reply to the charge after caution, Det Griffin said.

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for Ms Lynch said he had no questions on procedure. Court presenter Sgt Chris Manton, for the State, applied for remand in custody to appear via video link at Tralee District Court on November 6th.

A bail application would be made in the High Court, Mr O’Connell said. The solicitor applied for “appropriate medical attention to include issues in relation to mental health”.

Judge David Waters so ordered and remanded Ms Lynch in custody to Limerick Prison, to appear next Wednesday via video link at Tralee court.

Kieran Brady (35) of Athea, Co Limerick, was also before the court in Listowel charged with the murder of Mr Kennelly.

Det Gda Timothy Walsh of Listowel Garda station gave evidence of the formal charge and caution of Mr Brady at 11.26am on Thursday morning in Listowel.

The accused made no reply, the detective said. Pat Mann, solicitor, had no questions on procedure, he said. A High Court application for bail is to be made.

Mr Brady, who was previously charged with the manslaughter of Mr Kennelly, has been remanded in custody to Mountjoy Prison to also appear in Listowel Court on November 6th via video link.

Mr Kennelly, who was aged 44 and from a farming background in Knockanure, Listowel, died after suffering stab wounds during an incident on May 27th last year.