Limerick man jailed after woman in critical state following rape in Cork

The woman was interviewed by gardaí using a special technique known as an enhanced cognitive interview.

A young college student was discovered in an abandoned house in a critical hypothermic state, partially clothed and covered in cuts and bruises, hours after she had been raped in a random attack.

Her rapist, Mihail Ciorici (41), was on Wednesday jailed for 11 years by Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court.

The woman had been on a night out with friends in Fermoy, Co Cork, before she left the pub and attempted to hail a taxi back to the Airbnb she had been staying in.

Numerous witnesses, including a garda coming off duty, noticed that she was highly intoxicated at the time.

Ciorici, who had just had sex with his girlfriend in a nearby woodland, was driving past in his car with his girlfriend when he stopped to pick up the woman. He told his girlfriend the woman was probably drunk and needed help to get her home.

He dropped his girlfriend off and headed out of Fermoy town to return to the woodland area he had been in earlier. He stopped the car and raped the woman. It is believed the woman managed to escape from the car and ran through the woodlands wearing only a red hoodie and a sock.

She found an abandoned house where she remained until she was discovered by gardaí the following morning at 8:10am.

She was semiconscious and her whole body was covered in scratches, cuts and bruises. She was in a critical, hypothermic state and medical staff later struggled to find a vein to treat her.

Ciorici of Woodfield Park, Newcastle West, in Co Limerick, originally faced charges of false imprisonment and endangerment but he later pleaded guilty to rape and oral rape on November 18th, 2022. The Director of Public Prosecutions accepted the pleas on the basis of full facts.

The woman did not provide a victim impact statement to the court and was interviewed by gardaí using a special technique known as an enhanced cognitive interview.

“I remember it was dark and confined and something holding me down. I did have the vision of feeling a tight space in a car. I can hear myself saying ‘no’. I was running from something I feared,” she told gardaí.

Justice McDermott said Ciorici had clearly taken advantage of the woman knowing that she was in an intoxicated state. He said he disposed of her clothing and mobile phone, with no way of her retrieving them.

He said Ciorici had treated the woman in a “humiliating and callous way” and abandoned her without any thought for her wellbeing.

Mr Justice McDermott said he was taking into account Ciorici’s plea of guilty and family support before he sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

He suspended the final year of that sentence for two years on condition that he engage with the Probation Service. He also ordered that he undergo five years’ post-release supervision.