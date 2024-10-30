Groomsman pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of groom on morning of wedding

The funeral of Myles ‘Miley’ Harty took place in Askeaton, Co Limerick. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A groomsman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a groom on the morning of his wedding.

Shane Harty (21) of Tola Park, Shannon, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving causing the death of Myles “Miley” Harty, (20), on August 21, 2021.

Shane Harty, then in his late teens, was driving a silver Skoda hatchback, carrying Myles Harty in the front passenger seat, and another male in the rear of the car, when it left the road and hit a pole, killing the groom instantly and injuring the other man.

The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred at about 1am, at Cragmore, on the R518, Askeaton to Rathkeale road. It’s understood the defendant and the deceased were first cousins.

READ MORE

Gardaí arrested Shane Harty at the scene under the Road Traffic Act.

Myles Harty was due to marry his sweetheart Kate Quilligan later that morning at St Munchin’s Church, Limerick City.

Later that afternoon, the heartbroken young bride-to-be went to the church with a large gathering of family and friends where the couple’s favourite music and songs were played on speakers.

Family and friends of Myles Harty gather outside St Munchin’s Church in Limerick city

Blue coloured heart shaped balloons inscribed with “King For A Day” in respect of Myles Harty’s scheduled wedding were released from the crowd into the sky over St Munchin’s Church.

Poignantly, hours before the fatal crash, Ms Quilligan posted a photograph on social media of herself beside a message for Mr Harty, which read: “Can’t believe I’m marrying my best friend in the whole world in the morning. See you at the altar babes. Husband and wife in the morning, our fairytale has finally come.”

About a month after his death, Myles Harty’s fiancée announced she was expecting his “miracle baby”.

Ms Quilligan also posted a picture of a baby-grow with the words: “Handpicked for earth by my Daddy in Heaven.” “All we ever wanted was our own little family and [now our] dream is coming through.”

Ms Quilligan and Myles Harty’s parents were present in Limerick Circuit Criminal Court when Shane Harty pleaded guilty in the case.

The court heard Ms Quilligan and Mr Harty’s parents are to be canvassed for pre-sentencing victim impact statements which will be taking into account by the judge when considering Shane Harty’s sentence.

Lily Buckley, prosecuting barrister, told the court it was a “very tragic case” and confirmed that Myles Harty “was due to be married on the day”.

Judge Colin Daly offered the “sympathies of the court to all the family and friends of the deceased”.

Brian McInerney, senior defence barrister for Shane Harty, instructed by solicitor Michael O’Donnell, said there were “certain sensitivities” associated with the case, and that Shane Harty was the deceased’s groomsman.

Judge Daly remanded Shane Harty on continuing bail for sentencing at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, on Monday, November 18th.