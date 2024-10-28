Childcare worker accused of ‘sickening’ attack on toddler in creche

The man (20s) was accused of assault causing harm to the 19-month-old boy last week. Photograph: Getty Images

A childcare worker has been accused of a “sickening” attack on a toddler who suffered facial injuries after being “slammed” face down on to Lego bricks in a creche.

The accused, who is in his 20s, appeared before Judge Michael Ramsey at Dublin District Court on Monday when bail was set at €1,100.

He was accused of assault causing harm to the 19-month-old boy last week.

A bail hearing was told the child’s injuries were initially thought to be from an accident, but gardaí were contacted after the creche carried out an internal investigation.

Garda Padraig Murphy told Judge Ramsey that the accused, who has yet to enter a plea, was arrested at his home address on Saturday and detained for questioning. The court heard he “made no reply” when charged with attacking the toddler, “a 19-month-old child in his care”.

Objecting to bail, the garda believed the childcare worker, who is from another EU country, was a flight risk.

Garda Murphy alleged that the infant was “grabbed by the back of the head as he walked by”, and it was claimed the accused “slammed his head to the ground with great force”.

The child suffered facial injuries, including marks, swelling and a cut, and was left with a “square mark on his cheek” when he fell on upturned Lego bricks.

The accused is not currently being named to protect the child’s identity.

The toddler was not hospitalised.

Garda Murphy said: “It was initially reported as a fall,” and he was taken to his GP. However, “through an internal investigation, it came to light”, and gardaí were alerted a day later.

The officer said gardaí obtained the video evidence, adding, “I’d describe it as sickening.”

Judge Ramsey heard that the classroom CCTV was of very good quality. It was said that the man identified himself in the video footage and “made admissions” when interviewed.

Asked by the judge if any explanation was given, the garda replied that the accused claimed “he was frustrated on the day, was the mitigation he gave during interview”.

Voicing flight risk concerns, Garda Murphy said the accused had left Ireland intermittently to return to his home country in recent years. However, the court heard he had worked here for several years.

Defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan argued that strict terms could address the points raised in the bail objection.

Judge Ramsey set bail, and the accused was released after a €1,000 cash lodgement. He must obey a curfew at his address, sign on daily at a local Garda station, and have no contact with the child’s family or staff from the creche.

The man, who did not address the court, had to surrender his passport and was told he must remain in this jurisdiction. He was ordered to appear again in December for the Director of Public Prosecution’s directions to be outlined.

Legal aid was granted, and the judge ordered that he would have a translator at future court appearances.