Barbie Kardashian wanted to sexually ‘torture’ female prisoner as ‘revenge’, court hears

Barbie Kardashian has denied one count of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Tegan McGhee who was a prisoner at the jail on February 25th, 2023

A transgender woman told her trial on Friday that she wanted sexually “torture” a female prisoner at Limerick Prison.

Barbie Kardashian told Limerick Circuit Criminal Court that while she was a prisoner at the jail she threatened to rape a female prisoner and sexually assault a female prison officer at Limerick Prison.

Kardashian, who the court heard was raised as a male named Gabriel Alejandro Gentile, and who received a certificate from the State recognising her as a female, also denies two counts of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to female prison officer Roisin Linnane, at the prison, on June 9th and 11th, 2023.

The trial judge, Colin Daly, told the jury of seven women and five men to find Kardashian “not guilty” in respect of a third count of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Ms Linnane on April 25th, 2023.

The jury retired to consider its verdict on the remaining three counts after hearing closing speeches from the prosecution and the defence this afternoon.

Kardashian told the court today she wanted to make Ms McGhee and Ms Linnane “suffer” because she was upset and angry that rumours were circulating about her leaving showers dirty on the women’s landing of the prison.

Kardashian claimed today that Ms Linnane had been “openly intimidating” her on the landing, earlier denied by Ms Linnane in her direct evidence to the court.

McGhee had told the trial earlier this week that she had accused Kardashian of leaving the showers dirty.

McGhee said she had the job of cleaning the showers and she had to use “a hose” a number of times to remove “body hair” from the showers.

On Friday, under cross examination by prosecuting counsel John O’Sullivan, Kardashian admitted she told McGhee she was going to rape her with an object so that she would be so injured “so she would not be able to have children”.

When asked why use an “object” to rape, Kardashian replied: “Because I am a woman, and women use objects, that’s why I said object.”

“I hate having male genitalia and I would use an object to commit rape. If a woman wants to rape, that’s how I would commit rape.”

When Mr O’Sullivan put it to Kardashian that the trial heard it was only females that the accused had threatened, Kardashian replied: “I have threatened to sexually assault males since these incidents.”

Kardashian agreed she “snapped” after rumours had circulated “for months” about her and the showers.

She said she threatened to rape McGhee and “sexually assault” or “molest” Ms Linnane.

“I wanted to punish them for life for making false allegations about me ... I wanted revenge,” Kardashian said.

Mr O’Sullivan put it to the accused that she intended for McGhee to believe the rape threat was real.

Kardashian replied: “Yes, I wanted her to suffer. I felt she wronged me and I wanted revenge.”

Kardashian told the court: “The threats of rape were made to Tegan, not to Roisin Linnane.”

She said she was locked in her cell for up to 22 hours a day and segregated from the prison population.

Aiden O’Meara, a prison officer at Limerick Prison, gave evidence earlier that he heard Kardashian threaten to “rape” and “kill” McGhee.

“I have no doubt the threat was made with malice and forethought,” Mr O’Meara said.