Diarmuid Phelan trial: Farm worker tells jury he saw law professor shooting towards man, ‘but in the air’

Law professor Diarmuid Phelan: has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of a man on his farm in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

A farm worker has told a murder trial jury said he saw a man fall to the ground after he heard gunshots on the farm of law professor Diarmuid Phelan.

Julien Roudaut, a French national, said he saw Mr Phelan shooting towards the man on February 22nd 2022, “but in the air”.

Speaking via an interpreter, Mr Roudaut said the man emerged from woods earlier with another man and they walked up a field nearby towards where Mr Phelan was with himself and other farm workers.

He told John Byrne SC, for the DPP, that Mr Phelan had asked the men to keep their distance and the two men kept walking.

There were gunshots and he saw a man fall. “It was really quick, it is confusing in my head,” the witness said.

He said he did not remember the gesture Mr Phelan made but, after the first or second shots, the man turned his back to Mr Phelan. Asked did the man move, he said he did not move a lot, adding he did not really remember.

He could not say if there were further shots after the man turned his back.

He said the gun Mr Phelan had was a little black gun and not the same gun as a rifle he had had earlier.

He said shots were fired “towards the sky” but he could not say how many were fired towards the sky. He thought every shot was meant towards the sky.

Asked was he sure about that, he said it was “towards the sky, it is very confusing, I don’t have a lot of memory of the direction of the shots”.

He did not remember the number of shots. He saw Mr Phelan “shooting towards the man but in the air”. The man fell on the ground.

When Mr Phelan went to give first aid to the man, he heard Mr Phelan say: “Oh shit”, the witness said.

Mr Roudaut, through an interpreter, was giving evidence via video link from Belgium on Thursday, the seventh day of the trial at the Central Criminal Court of Mr Phelan (56) who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght.

Mr Conlon was one of three trespassers who were fox hunting on the farm on February 22nd 2022. The prosecution contend Mr Phelan shot a dog belonging to one trespasser, Callum Coleman and exchanges with the trespassers followed. Mr Phelan later fired two shots into the air from his revolver and a third shot penetrated Mr Conlon’s body.

Mr Phelan, the prosecution contends, had the necessary intent for murder.

The jury has heard Mr Phelan told gardaí he was “terrified” and believed that if he had not reacted immediately, “he would have got me”.

The prosecution has said it understands the defence case as being Mr Phelan was entitled to discharge his firearm as he did and it was a legitimate act of self-defence not done with intent to penetrate Mr Conlon’s body.

In his evidence on Thursday, Mr Roudaut said he had come to Ireland to learn English in 2021 and, in February 2022, was working on Mr Phelan’s farm in exchange for food and lodging. He said he did not have good English.

He said that on February 22nd, 2022 he heard a dog barking and went with Mr Phelan, who was carrying a rifle which he took from a digger, and Mr Phelan’s dog Tal into a wooded area to investigate.

When they crossed a river, he was behind Mr Phelan with Tal and did not see the other dog. He said Mr Phelan took his rifle and fired one shot but he did not see what Mr Phelan shot at.

He did not remember if Mr Phelan said anything before he fired the shot or if he shot anything. He said a man appeared at the top of a steep bank and he and Mr Phelan were arguing in “quite rough” tones. The man had something black in his hand, he said.

He was feeling “very stressed and under pressure” at this point because of the shot and the arguing, Mr Roudaut said.

He turned around at the time of the arguing and, with Tal, crossed back over the river and came out of the woods together with Mr Phelan and they all went back up the field. He saw two men come out of the woods and come up the field.

The trial is continuing.