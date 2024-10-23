Woman (30s) charged with murder of Darren Quigley in Carlow

A Carlow woman in her 30s has appeared before a special sitting of the local District Court charged with the murder of a man in the town this week.

Sabrina Kehoe, with an address at St Mary’s Park, Carlow town, was brought before Judge Geraldine Carthy on Wednesday night.

The court heard that she was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a fatal assault of Darren Quigley outside a house on Market View in the New Oak Estate, Carlow town.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11.40pm on Monday night, where they discovered the father of two suffering from serious injuries and unresponsive.

The court heard that he had been stabbed four times to the chest and back.

The 30-year-old man was treated at the scene before being transferred to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where he was later pronounced dead.

Det Gda Philip O’Sullivan in evidence to the court said Ms Kehoe made no reply after she was cautioned and charged.

She granted an application for free legal aid and she also acceded to a request from defence solicitor Alexander Rafter that his client receives any medical attention that is needed.

She was remanded in custody to appear before Carlow District Court this Friday.

A man, aged 23, also appeared in court on Wednesday night charged in connection with the incident.

Conor O’Brien with an address at Oakley Park, Carlow town, is accused of bringing weapons to a dispute.

Det Gda Derek McEvoy from Carlow Garda station, told the court that Mr O’Brien made no reply after he was charged and cautioned.

Counsel for Mr O’Brien made an application for bail.

Judge Carthy said that given the seriousness of the charge she would refuse bail.

Judge Carthy remanded Mr O’Brien in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear before Carlow District Court on Friday at 10.30am.