Personal trainer found guilty of ‘predatory’ sexual assault on young woman

A personal trainer who made covert recordings of women has also been convicted of a “predatory” sexual assault on a woman who sought treatment for chronic back problems.

The man, who is in his 30s, is to be sentenced later for the 2021 sexual assault and a second charge on the same indictment for offensive conduct of a sexual nature by making covert digital recordings of women without their knowledge or consent at a gym over two years.

The verdict came at the end of a six-day trial before Judge Ronan Munro and a jury of nine men and three women at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court.

Jurors were told that after participating in an online exercise programme with him, the victim – a woman in her mid-20s who had scoliosis for years – attended an in-person appointment in early 2021.

She said that during massage therapy, the accused asked if she wanted a “happy ending” massage and made a series of inappropriate comments. He also touched her breasts, vagina, pubic area and buttocks.

He is not being named because reporting restrictions were imposed in May when he pleaded guilty to the covert recording offence.

Judge Munro noted the State’s view was the man could now be named while the complainant had the right to anonymity. He said the restrictions remain in place until that issue is decided on Friday when the case resumes for a victim impact statement and a mitigation plea.

The court heard that he told the woman, “You are bold, you are bold, I would say you’re wild.”

The woman blamed herself for letting it happen but said she just froze.

The victim had told the court she wanted to be clear that she went for help for scoliosis, which she had suffered from since she was 14, and nothing else, and would not be in court more than three years later for any other reason. “I’m here to make sure what he did to me is not going to happen to any other woman,” she had said, adding, “and the things he is saying I said are completely untrue.”

The man denied the charges.

Judge Munro remanded the man, who has no previous convictions, on bail pending sentencing but ordered him not to carry out any treatments because of the “predatory aspect to the crimes committed”.