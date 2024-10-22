Trial of transgender woman accused of making threats in Limerick Prison begins

Prosecution counsel John O’Sullivan BL said that all of the alleged threats were made inside Limerick Prison. Photograph: Alan Betson

The trial of a transgender woman who is accused of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to a number of people in Limerick Prison got under way on Tuesday morning.

Barbie Kardashian (22) of no fixed abode, who was an inmate at Limerick Prison at the time, is accused of making three separate threats to kill or cause serious harm to Rosin Linnane, who was working as a prison officer at the jail, on dates in April, June and July, 2023.

Kardashian is also accused of one count of threatening to kill or seriously harm Tegan McGhee, who the jury heard was a “fellow inmate” at the prison, on a date in February 2023.

The seven women and five men sitting on the jury were told that some of the threats involved threats of rape or sexual assault.

READ MORE

Prosecution counsel, John O’Sullivan, BL, told the jury that the accused was born a male “with the birth name, Gabrielle Alejandro Gentile, to Venezuelan parents in Co Meath”.

“The accused has identified as a female, and, in June 2020 the accused changed names by deed poll to Barbie Kardashian, and successfully applied for a gender recognition certificate, and changed from male to female on the 18th of August, 2020,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Mr O’Sullivan told the jury that Ms Kardashian has pleaded “not guilty” to all four charges against her.

He said that all of the alleged threats were made inside Limerick Prison during 2023.

Mr O’Sullivan said a person “could be justified” in making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to another person if they were subject to a physical attack and defending themselves from others or defending their property “that would be lawful excuse”.

“The prosecution has to prove the accused made the alleged threats to kill or cause serious harm without lawful excuse,” he said. “The prosecution must prove that the accused had a particular state of mind – that Barbie Kardashian intended the person to whom the alleged threats were made, believed the threats would be carried out.”

Mr O’Sullivan said it was “plain” that Barbie Kardashian “meant” for the injured parties to “believe” the alleged threats would be carried out.

The trial heard on Tuesday morning from two gardaí, one who prepared maps of the prison, and the other who took photographs of halls, shower areas and cell doors on the E1 wing of the prison, following the alleged threats.