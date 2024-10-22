Kinahan gang leader Liam Byrne sentenced to five years in prison for firearms offences

Kinahan gang leader Liam Byrne (43) has been sentenced to five years in prison for weapons charges, while his co-accused Thomas Kavanagh (57) has been sentenced to six years for similar offences.

Both pleaded guilty to weapons charges, while Kavanagh had also admitted perverting the course of justice.

The men’s co-accused, Shaun Kent (38) from Liverpool, was also sentenced to six years.

Byrne, originally from Crumlin in Dublin, and his fellow Dubliner and brother-in-law Thomas “Bomber” Kavanagh admitted orchestrating a ruse to secure a lighter sentence for Kavanagh in a separate drugs case.

The charges arose from a plot in 2020 designed to fool Britain’s National Crime Agency into believing Kavanagh, originally from Dublin but based near Birmingham, had been co-operative, as part of a ruse to secure him a lighter sentence in a previous case related to drugs trafficking.

The gang secretly amassed a haul of firearms, including submachine guns and pistols, and buried them near Newry in the North. Kavanagh then approached the NCA in 2020 and 2021 and told officers he was aware of an arms shipment. He provided a map with X marking the spot where the guns, amassed for this purpose, would be found.

In carrying out the plot, Kavanagh, who was behind bars, enlisted the help of Kent to ferry messages to other gang members. They communicated via the secure, encrypted messaging service EncroChat, which was later breached by police, unveiling the plot.

Byrne used the EncroChat handle Thai Live and was also referred to by gang members as Gargler, while Kent used the names Firm Cleaner and Marcos Cafu. They referred to Kavanagh in their messages as Big Head, Pops and Our Mate.

Byrne, whose brother David Byrne was murdered at a feud shooting at Dublin’s Regency hotel in 2016, and Kent procured the weapons along with other men, and arranged for their burial in Newry.

Kavanagh had hoped that by providing information about a guns shipment, the NCA would tell a judge he had been co-operative and he would get a shorter sentence in his drugs case.

However, the ruse was foiled when French police breached the EncroChat system and sent the gang’s messages to the NCA. Kavanagh subsequently received a 21 year sentence at a crown court in Ipswich on the drugs charges.

Kavanagh was effectively the UK leader of the Kinahan cartel, while Byrne was its leader in the Republic, although he was described in court as “subordinate” to Kavanagh.

The sentencing of Byrne in particular is seen as another milestone in legal efforts to bring down the cartel, which following David Byrne’s murder became embroiled in a bloody feud with a rival gang associated with relatives of Gerry Hutch.

That feud cost at least 18 lives, with the overwhelming majority of the dead being people associated with the Hutch side as the Kinahan cartel sought to wipe out its rival.

During the sentencing hearing, Jeremy Dein KC, barrister for Byrne, told the Old Bailey that his client had not been in trouble for “almost a quarter of a century” and had suffered emotional strain recently following the death of his father. Byrne’s brother, David Byrne, was killed in the Regency shooting in Dublin in 2016.

Mr Dein said Liam Byrne was a spray painter, and “never wants to find himself in this position again”. He also said he hadn’t seen two of his children since he had entered Belmarsh prison last summer.

Byrne’s lawyer urged the judge to be lenient with his client, whom he said intended to lead “a good and honest life when he is released”.