Gardaí arrest woman following death of man (30) at house in Carlow town on Monday night

Gardaí investigating the death of a man (30) in Carlow on Monday have arrested a woman. The investigation commenced after gardaí responded to an incident at a residential property in Carlow town shortly after 11.40pm.

After arriving at the New Oak Estate, gardaí discovered a male with serious injuries who was unresponsive.

Emergency services treated him at the scene before he was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny where he was pronounced dead.

In a follow-up operation involving local gardaí and the Armed Response Unit (ASU), a woman was arrested in the Carlow town area a short time later. She is currently being detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Carlow.

The local coroner has been notified and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and State Pathologist have been requested. A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Carlow Garda station. A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has also been appointed to support the family.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and a postmortem examination has been arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also seeking anyone with camera footage, including dashcam recordings from road users in the New Oak Estate and nearby areas around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station at 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.