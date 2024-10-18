Man charged with murder of Mary Ward (22) in Belfast remanded in custody again

The body of Mary Ward (22) was found by police in Belfast on October 1st. Photograph: PSNI

A man charged with murdering mother of one Mary Ward in her Belfast home last month has been further remanded in custody in Dublin pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Ahmed Abdirahman (31) faced his second hearing when he appeared via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

He did not address the proceedings but was represented by counsel Aisling Ginger-Quinn, who informed the court her client consented to a two-week remand.

Judge Mitchell adjourned the case until November 1st. The DPP must complete a book of evidence and serve it on an accused before a trial order is granted.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) commenced a murder probe after the lifeless body of Mary Ward (22) was found on October 1 in her home on Melrose Street in south Belfast.

She was last seen alive on September 25th and had suffered neck injuries.

The PSNI and An Garda Síochána conducted a joint investigation and detectives attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) arrested Mr Abdirahman on October 9th in Dublin city centre and charged him with murder on September 25.

Last Friday, the accused, who had an address at Kinlay House, Dame St, Dublin 2, was remanded in custody following a brief District Court appearance in which Detective Sergeant James King said Mr Abdirahman’s reply to the charge was “Not guilty”.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder case, which requires an application in the High Court.

Legal aid was granted, and his solicitor said a bail application would be made as soon as possible.

Under the Criminal Law (Jurisdiction) Act 1976, a person can be charged and tried in the Republic for offences allegedly committed in Northern Ireland.

Earlier, the PSNI had issued a statement: “An Garda Síochána will now lead the joint investigation into the death of Mary Ward with continued support from the PSNI,” it continued.

An Garda Síochána also said it would continue to work closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland on this investigation.