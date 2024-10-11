Husband of Tina Satchwell wants murder trial moved from Cork to Dublin or Limerick

The truck driver is originally from Leicester in the UK but has been a resident of Cork for over 20 years. Photograph: Irish Examiner

Lawyers for the husband of Tina Satchwell, whose body was found buried beneath the stairwell of the home they shared in Youghal, Co Cork, intend to apply to have his murder trial moved from Cork to Dublin or Limerick.

Richard Satchwell is due to go on trial in April of next year. Last June, Mr Justice Paul McDermott set Cork as the venue.

Barrister Senan Crawford, for Mr Satchwell, told Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring at the Central Criminal Court on Friday that the defence wishes to apply for the trial to be transferred to Dublin or Limerick.

Barrister Maria Brosnan, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the prosecution is not on notice of any application for a change of venue.

Ms Justice Ring said the application for a change of venue should be made “in the ordinary way” and that the prosecution should be put on notice. She adjourned the matter to November 15th.

Mr Satchwell (57), with an address at Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork is charged with murdering his wife Tina (45) at that address on March 20th, 2017. Mrs Satchwell, a native of St Bernard’s Place in Fermoy, was reported missing on March 24th, 2017 by her husband.

The British truck driver is originally from Leicester in the UK but has been a resident of Cork for over 20 years.

Gardaí found Mrs Satchwell’s skeletal remains in October 2023, more than six years after she was reported missing, while excavating a concrete floor and walled-up area underneath the stairwell of the home she and her husband shared on Grattan Street in Youghal.