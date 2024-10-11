Hildegarde Naughton was ‘frightened’ for personal safety after ‘six stitches’ online threat, court hears

Hildegarde Naughton said she had to reassess her movements following the threats. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The Government chief whip, Hildegarde Naughton, has told a court she was “frightened” for her personal safety and had to reassess her movements after she was allegedly subjected to threats online.

Deputy Naughton was giving evidence today at Galway District Court at the hearing of a case against Daragh O’Flaherty.

Mr O’Flaherty (47), with an address at 28 New Estate, Clarinbridge, Co Galway denies committing offences, contrary to section 4 of the Harassment, Harmful Communications and related offences Act 2020.

In the case, it is alleged that on January 9th and January 10th, 2024, Daragh O’Flaherty distributed or published a threatening or grossly offensive communication about Hildegarde Naughton, with intent to cause harm.

Two further charges allege that on January 9th and January 10th, O’Flaherty distributed or published a threatening or grossly offensive communication about Fine Gael Senator, Sean Kyne, with intent to cause harm.

In her evidence, Ms Naughton said that on January 11th she received a WhatsApp message from Sean Kyne with a video allegedly made by Mr O’Flaherty. He advised her to be careful.

Ms Naughton was asked about a video posted on January 10th, in which a man alleged to be Mr O’Flaherty, said if it’s six stitches for him, then it’s six stitches for a number of named Galway politicians, including Ms Naughton.

Mr O’Flaherty has alleged during the hearing that he received the stitches because he was assaulted by gardaí in Dublin.

Asked by prosecuting barrister, Geri Silke, how she felt after seeing the video, Deputy Naughton said: “I was frightened and worried for my own personal safety and I had to reassess my movements and the movements of my staff.”

She said she took the alleged threats “extremely seriously” and decided not to attend an event in Galway cathedral due to fears for her safety.

Deputy Naughton said she was “very shaken”.

“I didn’t feel safe going about my daily, ordinary life,” she said.

The Fine Gael TD said she had concerns, felt unsafe and recalled “scanning the room” for anyone suspicious when she attended public meetings.

Under cross-examination from Mr O’Flaherty, representing himself, Ms Naughton was asked why she felt fear.

“The fact you said you had stitches on your face and you were going to cause me to have stitches also,” she said.

Mr O’Flaherty said the comment was not specifically made about Ms Naughton, who replied that is how she interpreted the comments.

Mr O’Flaherty asked Ms Naughton about a number of matters including the possible effects of the Covid-19 vaccine on gardaí; the impact of climate change on excess mortality in Ireland; the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines; and the blood products scandal.

Mr O’Flaherty put it to Ms Naughton the fear she felt was not a result of the videos but of the public’s response to the government’s handling of Covid-19.

Ms Naughton said the fear she felt was a “direct result” of the videos.

“I am fearful for my own personal safety. That is why I am here in court today,” she said.

On a number of occasions, Judge Patricia Cronin told the accused he must keep his questions relevant to the case before the court.

Judge Cronin told Mr O’Flaherty she had asked him on “five or six occasions” not to talk over the court and not to interrupt the witness when she was speaking.

Judge Cronin also warned Mr O’Flaherty she would consider holding him in contempt of court if he continued to interrupt the court.

At the outset of the case, detective garda John Kerrigan of Galway Garda station, said he was assigned to investigate the matter after Catherine Connolly TD notified gardaí of messages posted online.

Det Kerrigan said that through his inquires he became aware of a Telegram channel in which a man alleged to be Mr O’Flaherty posted a number of videos.

Two of those videos from January 9th and 10th were played in court.

Mr O’Flaherty told the court he will not be calling witnesses and his only defence is “fraud”

The court has been told Mr Kyne will be giving evidence in the afternoon.

The case continues.