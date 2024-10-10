Man sues in High Court over hand injuries sustained in log-splitter incident

Liability is admitted by stud farm owner Paul Shanahan and the High Court case is before Ms Justice Denise Brett for assessment of damages only. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A young man whose hand was seriously injured in a log-splitter incident has sued in the High Court.

Ted Roche (22), of Ballyscanlon, Fenor, Tramore, Co Waterford, has sued stud farm owner Paul Shanahan over the incident at Mr Shanahan’s Ashtown Stud in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford, on September 22nd, 2019.

Mr Roche, who was 17 at the time, was putting logs on to a log-splitter attached to a tractor. A 17-year-old girl was operating a lever which brought a guillotine down on the wood when the incident happened.

It was alleged that the defendant was negligent and in breach of duty by, among other things, allowing a child to use a dangerous log splitter for which she had no training or supervision.

Liability is admitted and the case is before Ms Justice Denise Brett for assessment of damages only. Mr Roche is claiming damages for physical and mental injury, including €1 million for future loss of earnings as he had hoped to become a vet before suffering the injury.

The court heard Mr Roche was a talented rugby player who had attended a number of trials for Munster and was working weekends at the Shanahan farm at the time of the incident.

He told his counsel David Bulbulia SC, with Liam Reidy SC and Conor Roberts, that the blade cut diagonally across his hand leaving his fingers hanging on via a piece of skin and tendons. He underwent an 11-hour operation that night, in which a plastic surgeon reattached three of his fingers, but he lost the top of his index finger.

During occupational therapy the following month, Mr Roche said he heard a crack in his hand and then had to undergo three further surgeries.

He said the injury had significantly restricted his ability to carry out ordinary daily tasks. A simple thing like buttoning up a shirt now takes five minutes instead of a minute and he has to ask for assistance when it comes to other daily tasks, he said. He also had to give up rugby and other outdoor pursuits and has suffered from depression as a result.

The case continues.