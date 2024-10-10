Coroner recommends recording of all adverse reactions to Covid vaccines at inquest into Waterford man’s death

A coroner has recommended that health professionals record all adverse reactions to Covid vaccines after he returned a narrative verdict following an inquest into the death of a young man. Roy Butler, from Co Waterford, took ill after getting a Covid vaccine and died five days later from a brain haemorrhage.

Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn made the recommendation in the case of Mr Butler (23), from O’Reilly Road, Cork Road, Waterford, who died at Cork University Hospital on August 17th, 2021, five days after receiving the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.

In his verdict, Mr Comyn noted that Mr Butler did not fit into any of the groups for which a Covid-19 vaccine was particularly recommended, but had got the vaccine as he wished to go to Dubai with his friends. Getting a Covid vaccination was a requirement to enter the country.

He complained of feeling unwell after getting the vaccine on August 12th, 2021. Four days later he came home from the gym and went upstairs. Ten minutes later, he texted his mother, Angela, asking her to come up to his room immediately.

READ MORE

Ms Butler found her son trying to retch into a basket. He soon fell unconscious and was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, before being taken to Cork University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on August 17th, 2021.

Mr Comyn said in his narrative verdict that the cause of Mr Butler’s death was spontaneous intracerebral haemorrhage, before he noted that Johnson & Johnson, manufacturers of the Janssen vaccine, first heard of Mr Butler’s death from social media.

“The lack of hard data concerning adverse reactions to vaccines and other medications affects the ability of clinicians, medical experts and regularity authorities in carrying out their duties,” he said.

More to follow