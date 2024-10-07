Teenager who allegedly took weapon from site of fatal Christmas Eve steakhouse shooting pleads guilty to firearms offence

A teenager who was accused of removing a submachine gun from the popular Dublin steakhouse where gunman Tristan Sherry was killed after he shot a man on Christmas Eve last year has pleaded guilty to a firearms offence.

Jaures Kumbu (18) of Brookhaven Grove, Blanchardstown, appeared before the Special Criminal Court where he was arraigned a charge that on December 24th, 2023, at Browne’s Steakhouse on Blanchardstown Main Street he had in his possession a submachine gun in circumstances giving rise to the reasonable inference that he did not have it for a lawful purpose.

He responded guilty to the charge.

A previous bail hearing at the Court of Appeal was told it is the State’s case that Kumbu is the person who left the premises with the weapon. The court also heard that gardaí now “have no idea where the firearm is”.

Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo, presiding in the three-judge court, adjourned sentencing until November 4th.

Kumbu had been due to go on trial before the Special Criminal Court with six others, accused of various offences arising out of the shooting. Their trials are expected to begin later this year.

Sherry (26) was killed after he shot and fatally injured Jason Hennessy snr on Christmas Eve last year at the restaurant. Mr Hennessy died on January 4th.

Four men have been charged with Mr Sherry’s murder, and two others with violent disorder in connection with the incident.