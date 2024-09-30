Gardener accused of beating and repeatedly ‘slashing’ a bar manager’s head during knife attack

Gardaí must obtain directions from the DPP about whether the case will stay in the District Court or go to the Circuit Court. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A gardener accused of beating and repeatedly “slashing” a bar manager’s head during a knife attack in Dublin has been refused bail.

Father of two Stephen Dunne (38) who has been using a hostel on Dublin’s Marlborough Street as an address, was charged with assault causing harm following the incident on the night of September 26th at Abbey Street Lower.

He appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court and was remanded in custody.

Det Gda Alan O’Toole said Mr Dunne made no reply when charged. Objecting to bail, he alleged the accused and another person had been removed from a city-centre pub and became aggressive with the security guard.

READ MORE

The manager also came out and was said to have been attacked by two people.

The accused, a gardener and labourer, allegedly took out and used a pocket knife in a slashing manner, leaving the manager with “deep slash-type lacerations to the back of his head”.

He also sustained a cut to his forearm and was also punched and kicked as he was on the ground, the court heard.

CCTV evidence and mobile phone footage have been obtained. However, the court heard he did not answer questions during his Garda interview.

Legal aid was granted to the accused, who has not indicated a plea.

Gardaí must obtain directions from the DPP about whether the case will stay in the District Court or go to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

He will appear again later this week at Cloverhill District Court.