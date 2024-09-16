Man accused of attempted abduction walked out of Dublin building with child (5) ‘under his arm’, court hears

Judge Gerard Jones said it was "a very serious matter and remanded the defendant in custody. Photograph: Collins Courts.

A man who had been at a party when he allegedly left a Dublin apartment building with a young child “under his arm” has been remanded in custody.

The defendant, in his mid-twenties, cannot be named after gardaí cited the “sensitivity” of the case “in the current climate” and were granted a reporting restriction order.

The man is accused that without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, he intentionally attempted to take, caused to be taken, detained or caused to be detained a child aged under 16.

He appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday.

READ MORE

Garda Laura McDermott told Judge Gerard Jones the man’s reply to the charge was: “I was not taking the child anywhere. I’m not a person like that. I do not have any intention with a child. I do not have any bad or unwanted intentions with a child.”

The judge was given an outline of the evidence and was told the man was attending a party at the building.

CCTV from the building showed him interacting with two children, aged five and ten, and he did not know them.

It was alleged the child tried to get in the door, the accused opened it, and the child pushed the apartment door.

The court heard he was seen leaving with the “five-year-old under his arm walking away”.

Judge Jones heard the man and the children returned, but the accused could not regain entry to the building.

“It is a very serious matter as far as I am concerned,” said the judge, ordering a remand in custody.

The garda asked for reporting restrictions due to the current climate, and the judge acceded, telling journalists in court not to publicise the defendant’s name.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said his client was at a party in the building and was intoxicated.

The court heard he was not ready to apply for bail at this stage.

The defendant, who did not address the court, was granted legal aid and remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday for a bail application.