Former Turkish prosecutor charged with failing to produce passport after arriving at Dublin airport

Mr Ovacikli did not address the court and has still to enter a plea. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A former government prosecutor who claims he faces years in jail following the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey has been remanded in custody following his arrest at Dublin Airport for breaking immigration laws.

Sadullah Ovacikli (44) from Turkey, who has no fixed address in Ireland, was stopped after arriving at Terminal 1 on Wednesday and later charged with two offences.

Mr Ovacikli appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court accused of not possessing a valid passport or other equivalent document to establish his identity and nationality and failing to produce a passport on demand.

Garda Christopher Glennon said the accused made no reply when charged, and the officer objected to bail.

He cited flight risk concerns, saying Mr Ovacikli had “no ties to the State” or any ID documents.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client, who has yet to enter a plea, was consenting to remand in custody and intended to make a bail application at a later stage.

The barrister said he had consulted with the accused before the court appearance, and it had been very difficult; he was granted a direction from the judge for the assistance of an interpreter when the case resumes.

He also asked the judge to note his client would be a vulnerable person in custody due to his background.

The court heard the accused had to flee after working for the government in Turkey as a prosecutor until the attempted coup there in 2016, and he had received a seven-year sentence, which has been recently affirmed.

Mr McCrave asked the prison authorities to take that into consideration.

Noting the “potential safety concerns”, the judge directed that they be brought to the attention of the remand prison governor.

The charges are under the Immigration Act and carry a 12-month sentence and a maximum fine of €3,000.

Judge Murphy remanded him in custody to appear again next week for a bail application, to enter a plea, or have a later hearing date set if he intended to contest the charge.

Legal aid was granted.