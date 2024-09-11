Man who jumped on woman’s stomach when she thought she was pregnant is jailed

A Belfast man with a history of violent offences against women has been jailed for 20 months for attacking his former partner.

As well as jumping on her stomach when she thought she was pregnant and strangling her after locking her in his house, Jordan Samuel Spence threatened to kill his ex-partner with a sword and told her: “I am going to cut you into bits and hide you where no one will find you.”

As he sentenced father of three Spence at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Philip Gilpin told him he would serve 20 months in custody followed by 20 months on licence.

The 32-year-old, from Lawnbrook Drive in Belfast, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, threats to kill and false imprisonment, all of which were aggravated by reason of domestic abuse.

On March 9th last year, the victim and Spence – who were no longer in a relationship – got into a verbal argument at his home.

When she tried to leave, Spence slammed the front door shut, grabbed her thumb and pulled her arm back. He then pushed her over, jumped on her stomach and punched her twice in the face.

The victim bit Spence in self-defence and at this point he took her phone, threw it on the ground, stamped on it, smashed it with a hammer, then threw it in a mop bucket.

As she tried to leave via the back door, Spence grabbed her again, pulled her back and locked the door with a padlock.

She asked Spence to let her go but he refused, then threw her on the stairs, punched her repeatedly in the face and strangled her.

He then picked up a sword and threatened to kill her.

She managed to escape the property and made off from the scene in her car. She stopped a member of the public and the PSNI was alerted.

When police located her, they observed she had a number of injuries including swelling to her face, red marks on her neck and a swollen thumb.

As a result, officers went to the defendant’s home and he was arrested. During a police interview, he denied an altercation had occurred and claimed his ex had turned up at his house distressed but that he told her to leave.

Judge Gilpin said after reading a victim impact statement, it was clear the incident left the woman in physical pain. She also spoke of having flashbacks, nightmares, depression and anxiety as a result of the attack.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd told the Judge his client “is content to be sentenced on the basis that he pleaded guilty to all of these matters”.

Mr Boyd added that while on remand, Spence has “made some constructive use of his time” and is addressing his drug misuse issues.