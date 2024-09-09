‘It was like a murder scene’: Man accused of attacking woman with knife in her north Dublin home

Det Donal Bolger objected to bail in Dublin District Court due to the seriousness of the offences allegedly committed by Matthias Kelly (41). Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A man has appeared in court accused of repeatedly stabbing a woman in the neck and head and then stomping on her during an attack in her north Dublin home.

Matthias Kelly (41) appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday after being charged with assault causing harm to the complainant, production of a kitchen knife with a six-inch serrated blade and burglary at Newbury Lawns, Clonshaugh in early on Saturday.

He is also charged with criminally damaging windows at his ex-partner’s home at Millbrook Avenue, Coolock last Friday.

A mobile phone allegedly belonging to Mr Kelly was seized and was said to have contained a text message from the accused to another male, saying, “I’m after butchering your one; I’m going to be locked up”. The court also heard that a WhatsApp message saying “I am going to cut your throat” was sent from his phone to the woman six days earlier.

Judge John Brennan heard that Mr Kelly, of no fixed abode in Coolock, “made no reply” when charged.

Det Donal Bolger objected to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offences. “The injured party was lying in blood, covered in blood, it was like a murder scene,” he said.

According to the detective, the accused allegedly went to his ex-partner’s home shortly before 5pm on Friday and “smashed” the windows.

At around 12.15am on Saturday, Mr Kelly allegedly gained entry to the Clonshaugh house “and picked up a large serrated knife from the kitchen”. The court heard the woman he allegedly attacked, who is aged in her 30s and knows the accused, woke up to find him standing over her.

It is alleged that Mr Kelly stabbed her multiple times to her head and neck and told her “you’re dead, you’re dead”.

Judge Brennan heard the woman fought back, kicking the assailant in the groin area, and that the knife fell to the floor. It was alleged that Mr Kelly then repeatedly stomped on her head as she tried to crawl away.

The court heard the woman suffered injuries to her chin, neck, shoulder and black eyes. She was treated at Beaumont Hospital before discharging herself. However, she went home and discovered three further wounds to the back of her head while removing hair extensions and was readmitted to the hospital.

Det Bolger said the accused, who had bloodstained clothing, was arrested at a house where he had been staying in Coolock. He was taken to Coolock Garda station, interviewed and had DNA samples taken. He said he anticipated “further, more serious charges” against the accused would follow once a file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence solicitor David Bassett argued that hearsay evidence had been given because the witness was not in court. However, the detective said the woman had been through a traumatising incident.

Mr Bassett questioned the extent of the injuries, presenting the court with a photograph allegedly taken of the woman after the incident. Det Bolger said he had seen the woman and her hair was “completely matted in blood”.

Mr Kelly, who has yet to indicate a plea, did not address the court. The solicitor said his client had no warrant history or record of offences on bail and would obey conditions. However, Judge Brennan denied Mr Kelly bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.