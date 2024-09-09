Co Donegal taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting young woman on journey to Derry

The judge apologised for the delay in the case, with the offences dating back to 2017, and told the victim he understood how it had 'put your life on hold'

A Co Donegal taxi driver who sexually assaulted an 18-year-old passenger while bringing her to Derry has been jailed.

Paul Bryan (63), of The Bungalow, Newtowncunningham, admitted two charges of sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault that occurred on October 22nd, 2017.

Before passing sentence at Derry Crown Court, Judge Neil Rafferty KC told the woman she had been totally vindicated by the defendant’s guilty plea. He read from her personal statement in which she said she was not a victim but a survivor.

In her statement, the woman said: “I was a victim for a few hours, I am a survivor for seven years.”

The judge also apologised for the delay in the case and told the woman he understood how it had “put your life on hold”. He said this was “a horrible incident that did not define her”.

Turning to the facts if the case, the judge said that on the night in question the young woman had gone to Letterkenny with friends and consumed alcohol. She became separated from her friends and decided to get a taxi to take her back to Derry. She flagged a taxi down outside a nightclub and there were witnesses who saw her entering the vehicle.

On the journey back to Derry, Bryan sexually assaulted the woman and behaved “inappropriately”, the court heard.

In his first interview with polic, Bryan said there was sexual activity but claimed it was consensual. However, he later admitted committing the offences.

Judge Rafferty said there were “significant aggravating factors” in the case including that Bryan was a taxi driver and there was a breach of trust in that he had taken advantage of a young woman who was “extremely vulnerable due to her age” and the fact she had consumed alcohol.

He said the incident had “a significant effect” on the woman’s life and she had been entitled to think she was safe in a taxi.

He described the case as one of “high harm and high culpability” and sentenced Bryan to four years with half of that to be served in custody and half on licence. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for a period of 10 years and a Sexual Offences Prevention Order was imposed for the same period.