Man wanted in connection with murder of three police officers in IRA bomb attack granted bail

A man wanted in Northern Ireland in connection with the murder of three police officers in an IRA bomb attack more than 40 years ago has been granted bail by the High Court.

Martin John McCauley (61) is accused of killing RUC officers Sgt Sean Quinn, and constables Paul Hamilton, and Allan McCloy after a bomb was detonated at the Kinnego Embankment near Lurgan, Co Armagh on October 27th, 1982. The three officers were travelling on the embankment at the time of the attack.

Mark Lynam SC, for Mr McCauley, told Mr Justice David Keane on Tuesday that there was consent to bail subject to conditions. He said independent sureties of €5,000 were to be provided by three individuals who were present in court. Counsel said each of the three parties have given an undertaking not to reduce their bank balances under that amount.

He told the court Mr McCauley must also demonstrate he has funds of €10,000 available, adding this could not be done until the applicant is released.

The explosion which killed the three officers left a crater measuring 12 meters wide and 3.5 metres deep in the road. The 200lb bomb, which had been placed in a drain underneath the road, was detonated remotely by way of a command wire to a vantage point overlooking the road. The IRA later claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is alleged that two IRA members, Eugene Toman and John Burns, detonated the bomb. Both were shot dead by the RUC in November 1982.

At a previous hearing, the court was told that Mr McCauley was arrested by members of the Garda Extradition Unit at an address in Naas, Co Kildare on foot of a warrant issued under the Trade and Co-Operation Agreement between the EU and the UK.

In the warrant seeking the Lurgan-born man’s surrender, the Northern Irish Authorities claim to have forensic evidence linking Mr McCauley to what was described as “a carefully planned attack”.

The bail hearing was told that Mr McCauley has surrendered his passport and driving licence and has agreed to a number of conditions, including that he reside at a particular address and provide a number to be contactable on at all times.

Mr Justice Keane remanded Mr McCauley in custody to October 10th with consent to bail on the agreed terms.