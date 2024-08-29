Man charged with dangerous driving after death of woman (87) in Donegal road crash

Elizabeth Cave of Donegal Town died after the two-car collision at the weekend, her family announced. Photograph: RIP.ie

A man has appeared in court following a two-car collision last Sunday in which an 87-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Martin Mittmansgruber, with an address in Austria, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with dangerous driving.

Mittmansgruber is charged with dangerous driving on August 25th, 2024 at Inver Glebe, Inver, Co Donegal which caused serious bodily harm to another person, namely Elizabeth Cave.

Ms Cave, from St Ernan’s, Donegal Town, was rushed to Sligo University Hospital for life-saving treatment following the crash. However, she died on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused man, aged 50 years, did not speak during the brief appearance and was assigned a German interpreter.

Garda Sergeant Oliver Devenney told the court he arrested and charged Mittmansgruber on Wednesday.

Sergeant Devenney added that there was in principal an objection to bail because the accused lives outside the jurisdiction, and asked for strict conditions to be imposed if he was granted bail.

They include that the accused appear in court in person, be of good behaviour and remain contactable by phone and email with gardaí.

A sum of €6,000 was also lodged in court on behalf of the accused with an address at 24A Arnberg, Wartberg, Austria.

The court was also told that other charges are being considered by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Gerry McGovern asked the court to adjourn the case until November 6th in Donegal Town.

Judge Ciaran Liddy agreed to the request and signed off on the bail conditions for the accused.