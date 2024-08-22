Man (31) returned for trial for murder of father of four found dead in Cork housing complex

A 31-year-old man has been returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court in connection with the murder of a father of four found with head and other injuries in a sheltered housing complex in west Cork.

Daniel Hourigan was charged earlier this year with the murder of Michael Foley (61) at Annville Sheltered Housing Complex in Macroom on a date unknown between January 31st and February 1st.

On Thursday, at the vacation sitting of Clonakilty District Court, Det Garda Denis Curtin of Macroom Garda station served a book of evidence on Mr Hourigan, whose address was previously given as care of Cork Simon Community.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment for Mr Hourigan on the charge, and he applied to have the matter tried before a judge and jury at the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly granted the application and remanded him in custody to appear at the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court. He also granted an application by Mr Hourigan’s solicitor, Eddie Burke, for legal aid for both senior and junior counsel in the case.

A co-accused, Linda O’Flynn (31) of Leeside Apartments, Cork, is due before Clonakilty District Court next week on the same charge, that she murdered Foley at Annville Sheltered Housing Complex in Macroom on a date unknown between January 31st and February 1st.

A native of Clonakilty, Foley, who lived alone, was found on the kitchen floor of his chalet at the Annville Sheltered Housing Complex in Macroom at around 1pm on February 6th, by a care worker who called to check on him.