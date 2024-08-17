Gardaí recover €500,000 worth of drugs in two separate raids in Cork city and county

The drugs seized in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, on Friday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are questioning four people in Cork following separate raids in both the city and county, in which officers recovered over €500,000 worth of drugs.

Officers from the Cork County Divisional Drugs Unit found some €260,000 worth of drugs when they searched a house in the Carrigtwohill area of east Cork on Friday.

Detectives seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €140,000, and cocaine thought to be valued at €120,000.

They arrested three members of a family in the operation – a 53-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 19-year-old youth – for questioning about the drugs.

The man was taken to Midleton Garda station for questioning, and the woman and the teenager were both taken to Cobh Garda station.

All three were being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to seven days.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit seized some 12 kgs of cannabis with a street value of €240,000.

Detectives found the drugs when they searched a residential premises in the Mahon area of Cork’s southside, and they arrested a suspect in his 20s for questioning. The man is being detained at the Bridewell Garda station.