Keane Mulready-Woods killing: Second man charged over disposal of body parts

Gardaí remove a burnt-out vehicle from Trinity Terrace, Dublin, in which parts of Keane Mulready Woods’s body were found. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A second Dublin man has been charged with “disposal of body parts” and impeding the investigation into the murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The youth, then aged 17, was last seen alive by his family on the evening of Sunday, January 12th, 2020. He was killed and his body was later dismembered.

Remains found at Coolock, Dublin, in a burnt-out vehicle at Trinity Terrace, Dublin, and at Rathmullan Park in Drogheda, Co Louth, proved to belong to the missing boy.

Glen Bride (30), of Mount Olive Park, Kilbarrack, was arrested at his home shortly before 1pm on Friday and brought before Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court facing three charges.

He was accused of damaging a Volvo V40 car bearing false registration plates by fire for the benefit of a criminal organisation on January 15th, 2020, at Trinity Terrace, Ballybough, Dublin 3.

The second charge alleged that from January 13th to 15th, 2020, at Trinity Terrace, to enhance the ability of a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence – murder – he participated in or contributed to the transportation and disposal of body parts of Keane Mulready-Woods.

The third charge stated that over the same two-day period at locations in the State, he impeded the apprehension or prosecution of another person who committed the murder, knowing they were guilty of that or another offence.

Det Sgt Padraig Cleary of Mountjoy Garda station told Judge Brennan that Mr Bride “made no reply” to the charges.

The judge heard the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Mr Bride has yet to indicate a plea.

Defence counsel Garrett Casey, instructed by Tracy Horan & Company Solicitors, said his client was not making a bail application at this stage. Mr Bride consented to be remanded in custody, but instructed his barrister to ask that he be held at Mountjoy Prison rather than Cloverhill.

Mr Casey said, “My client has concerns for his safety.”

Judge Brennan agreed to make that part of the court order as he remanded Mr Bride in custody to appear again on Wednesday.

Prosecutors must serve a book of evidence on him before a return-for-trial order is granted.

Dressed in a black hooded top, blue shorts and runners, Mr Bride spoke briefly, saying “No” when asked whether he wished to appear via video-link rather than in person at his next hearing.

He was also allowed free legal aid.

In May, Stephen Carberry (46), of Adair Apartments, Sandymount, Dublin 4, was charged with the same three offences. He is currently awaiting trial in the Special Criminal Court.

Last year, that court jailed two men for connected crimes.

Gerard Cruise (50), of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to a charge that, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, he facilitated the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods, at Rathmullan Park, Drogheda.

He was handed a seven-year jail term.

Paul Crosby (28), of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, earlier admitted the same offence and was imprisoned for 10 years.

Those proceedings heard the prime suspect in the murder was Robert Lawlor, a “notorious” Dublin criminal.

Lawlor (36) was shot dead in Belfast in April 2020.