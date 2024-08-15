Woman accused of obstructing traffic near Thornton Hall ordered to ‘stay away’ from asylum site

The Thornton Hall site in north Co Dublin is being prepared as accommodation for international protection applicants. Photograph: Conor Lally

A woman accused of obstructing traffic near the Thornton Hall site in north Co Dublin, which is being prepared to accommodate international protection applicants, has been granted bail.

Shirley Kidd (54), of The Avenue, Fox Lodge, Ratoath, Co Meath, was arrested on Wednesday and held pending her appearance at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

Judge Cephas Power ordered her to stay away from the site, but he refused a Garda request to ban her from attending protests.

The Government revealed in June it intended to use a portion of the property on the Meath – Dublin border to provide temporary tented accommodation for around 1,000 asylum seekers.

The plan has been met with demonstrations at the site entrance.

Gardaí charged Ms Kidd with wilful obstruction of the free passage of a vehicle on the R135 road, Coolquay, on August 14th, 2024.

She was also accused of two other Public Order Act offences: engaging in threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour and failing to comply with a garda’s direction to leave the vicinity.

Court Garda Sergeant Rachel Goggins provided the judge with a document outlining the arrest, charge and caution procedures.

She told Judge Power that there was no objection to bail subject to conditions which were to sign on three times a week at a Garda station and “stay away from protests”.

Defence solicitor Conor McGreevy asked for that condition to be more precise, and the judge said it was “too broad and not something I could impose”.

Judge Power then agreed to the sergeant’s request to order Ms Kidd “to stay away from Thornton Hall” instead. He also told her she must sign on three days a week at a Garda station.

Judge Power granted legal aid, released her on €200 bail, and ordered her to appear at Balbriggan District Court on September 9th, when she will be expected to enter a plea. A later hearing date will be set if she intends to contest the charge.